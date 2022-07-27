Through July 27
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3335
|478
|895
|191
|5
|127
|465
|.268
|Chicago White Sox
|3383
|425
|868
|169
|6
|84
|404
|.257
|Boston
|3383
|446
|862
|219
|8
|97
|425
|.255
|Minnesota
|3280
|444
|830
|167
|10
|120
|429
|.253
|Cleveland
|3263
|422
|824
|175
|19
|76
|401
|.253
|Kansas City
|3275
|379
|811
|152
|24
|79
|361
|.248
|N.Y. Yankees
|3291
|523
|811
|139
|6
|167
|498
|.246
|Texas
|3274
|437
|785
|135
|10
|123
|414
|.240
|Houston
|3252
|437
|781
|165
|8
|139
|424
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3257
|404
|783
|171
|12
|89
|383
|.240
|Seattle
|3268
|402
|771
|150
|12
|109
|384
|.236
|Baltimore
|3272
|408
|767
|177
|13
|100
|386
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3224
|381
|742
|129
|15
|110
|366
|.230
|Detroit
|3221
|316
|737
|133
|17
|59
|301
|.229
|Oakland
|3265
|341
|699
|155
|7
|81
|317
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|64
|34
|867.2
|677
|285
|876
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|66
|32
|880.2
|713
|250
|897
|3.17
|Tampa Bay
|52
|45
|862.2
|760
|242
|829
|3.43
|Seattle
|53
|45
|871.2
|776
|276
|822
|3.58
|Cleveland
|49
|47
|848.1
|771
|278
|781
|3.88
|Minnesota
|52
|45
|860.0
|781
|286
|779
|3.92
|Toronto
|54
|43
|862.0
|814
|255
|826
|3.93
|Baltimore
|49
|48
|858.2
|844
|269
|727
|3.94
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|48
|871.0
|816
|345
|881
|4.00
|L.A. Angels
|41
|56
|854.2
|764
|313
|819
|4.01
|Texas
|43
|53
|855.0
|792
|336
|783
|4.09
|Detroit
|39
|59
|854.0
|795
|294
|725
|4.14
|Oakland
|37
|63
|877.1
|828
|322
|759
|4.31
|Boston
|49
|49
|874.1
|824
|319
|836
|4.31
|Kansas City
|39
|58
|853.0
|875
|375
|706
|4.71
