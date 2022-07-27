Through July 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto33354788951915127465.268
Chicago White Sox3383425868169684404.257
Boston3383446862219897425.255
Minnesota328044483016710120429.253
Cleveland32634228241751976401.253
Kansas City32753798111522479361.248
N.Y. Yankees32915238111396167498.246
Texas327443778513510123414.240
Houston32524377811658139424.240
Tampa Bay32574047831711289383.240
Seattle326840277115012109384.236
Baltimore327240876717713100386.234
L.A. Angels322438174212915110366.230
Detroit32213167371331759301.229
Oakland3265341699155781317.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6434867.26772858763.05
N.Y. Yankees6632880.27132508973.17
Tampa Bay5245862.27602428293.43
Seattle5345871.27762768223.58
Cleveland4947848.17712787813.88
Minnesota5245860.07812867793.92
Toronto5443862.08142558263.93
Baltimore4948858.28442697273.94
Chicago White Sox4948871.08163458814.00
L.A. Angels4156854.27643138194.01
Texas4353855.07923367834.09
Detroit3959854.07952947254.14
Oakland3763877.18283227594.31
Boston4949874.18243198364.31
Kansas City3958853.08753757064.71

