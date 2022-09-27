Through September 27

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto5280731137729812188714.261
Chicago White Sox532165913772578144627.259
Boston5262695136033812147666.258
Cleveland5249659132626129122624.253
Minnesota5176655128225317171628.248
Houston5141704126626811202683.246
Kansas City5122608125423636129584.245
Texas5159674124621519185640.242
Tampa Bay5130643124328215133611.242
N.Y. Yankees512977212372178242733.241
Baltimore5141649121825922164616.237
Detroit504251311622242799490.230
L.A. Angels5121589118020229181566.230
Seattle5047643115522219184618.229
Oakland5022540109224114131510.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston101531372.1107043414322.92
N.Y. Yankees94591372.2112241713793.35
Tampa Bay84691361.2118836313153.40
Cleveland86671371.0118941813023.52
Seattle83691354.0120241912993.56
L.A. Angels67861355.0119251312983.87
Chicago White Sox76771369.2125950213623.90
Baltimore80731357.2132640911423.92
Toronto87671372.1130140513273.93
Minnesota74791360.0126345512624.06
Detroit60921330.0124246811094.07
Texas65871348.0126354212424.23
Boston72811357.0132250412764.51
Oakland56971347.2132348211204.61
Kansas City63901339.1141056611224.70

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

