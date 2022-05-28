Through May 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston1560215401105443209.257
Minnesota151519937679345190.248
L.A. Angels156622038771562212.247
Cleveland1389184336691036178.242
N.Y. Yankees151821736261265201.238
Kansas City1490166353661134155.237
Tampa Bay150919135771846180.237
Seattle153418436162651178.235
Chicago White Sox147916134667139153.234
Toronto147516834571248165.234
Houston151219135175559186.232
Baltimore156917135969538161.229
Texas146418333050446170.225
Detroit142612231456525119.220
Oakland155116332673732150.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston2917405.13331223732.89
N.Y. Yankees3313414.13371114252.91
Tampa Bay2619405.03281183973.31
Minnesota2818409.03571383993.39
Toronto2520397.13531133683.44
L.A. Angels2720417.23321343763.49
Detroit1628382.23251313293.57
Oakland1929422.23851493813.92
Baltimore1927409.13911403443.96
Cleveland1823361.03041253283.96
Texas2123388.03381573773.97
Boston2124401.23441383933.99
Chicago White Sox2222393.03671744174.10
Seattle1927401.23841443914.28
Kansas City1529387.03981713064.98

