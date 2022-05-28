Through May 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|1560
|215
|401
|105
|4
|43
|209
|.257
|Minnesota
|1515
|199
|376
|79
|3
|45
|190
|.248
|L.A. Angels
|1566
|220
|387
|71
|5
|62
|212
|.247
|Cleveland
|1389
|184
|336
|69
|10
|36
|178
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|1518
|217
|362
|61
|2
|65
|201
|.238
|Kansas City
|1490
|166
|353
|66
|11
|34
|155
|.237
|Tampa Bay
|1509
|191
|357
|71
|8
|46
|180
|.237
|Seattle
|1534
|184
|361
|62
|6
|51
|178
|.235
|Chicago White Sox
|1479
|161
|346
|67
|1
|39
|153
|.234
|Toronto
|1475
|168
|345
|71
|2
|48
|165
|.234
|Houston
|1512
|191
|351
|75
|5
|59
|186
|.232
|Baltimore
|1569
|171
|359
|69
|5
|38
|161
|.229
|Texas
|1464
|183
|330
|50
|4
|46
|170
|.225
|Detroit
|1426
|122
|314
|56
|5
|25
|119
|.220
|Oakland
|1551
|163
|326
|73
|7
|32
|150
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|29
|17
|405.1
|333
|122
|373
|2.89
|N.Y. Yankees
|33
|13
|414.1
|337
|111
|425
|2.91
|Tampa Bay
|26
|19
|405.0
|328
|118
|397
|3.31
|Minnesota
|28
|18
|409.0
|357
|138
|399
|3.39
|Toronto
|25
|20
|397.1
|353
|113
|368
|3.44
|L.A. Angels
|27
|20
|417.2
|332
|134
|376
|3.49
|Detroit
|16
|28
|382.2
|325
|131
|329
|3.57
|Oakland
|19
|29
|422.2
|385
|149
|381
|3.92
|Baltimore
|19
|27
|409.1
|391
|140
|344
|3.96
|Cleveland
|18
|23
|361.0
|304
|125
|328
|3.96
|Texas
|21
|23
|388.0
|338
|157
|377
|3.97
|Boston
|21
|24
|401.2
|344
|138
|393
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|22
|22
|393.0
|367
|174
|417
|4.10
|Seattle
|19
|27
|401.2
|384
|144
|391
|4.28
|Kansas City
|15
|29
|387.0
|398
|171
|306
|4.98
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.