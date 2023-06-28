Through June 28
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2773
|468
|755
|171
|9
|106
|449
|.272
|Tampa Bay
|2757
|455
|729
|150
|11
|124
|433
|.264
|Toronto
|2761
|361
|727
|150
|8
|89
|341
|.263
|Boston
|2740
|395
|712
|180
|10
|83
|378
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2750
|403
|710
|134
|10
|118
|390
|.258
|Baltimore
|2627
|381
|665
|143
|11
|94
|368
|.253
|Cleveland
|2639
|304
|650
|141
|18
|50
|281
|.246
|Houston
|2661
|353
|653
|132
|5
|91
|337
|.245
|Chicago White Sox
|2746
|324
|643
|136
|7
|92
|317
|.234
|Minnesota
|2724
|343
|631
|132
|8
|104
|326
|.232
|Kansas City
|2639
|296
|613
|124
|19
|73
|281
|.232
|Seattle
|2617
|352
|601
|125
|7
|91
|339
|.230
|Detroit
|2632
|294
|602
|119
|10
|70
|285
|.229
|N.Y. Yankees
|2595
|340
|592
|105
|10
|113
|329
|.228
|Oakland
|2670
|282
|586
|107
|8
|75
|274
|.219
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|42
|37
|707.0
|639
|248
|737
|3.58
|Tampa Bay
|54
|28
|724.0
|605
|263
|718
|3.64
|N.Y. Yankees
|43
|36
|706.0
|609
|255
|694
|3.66
|Minnesota
|40
|41
|725.0
|629
|229
|768
|3.70
|Texas
|48
|31
|701.1
|604
|224
|640
|3.79
|Cleveland
|38
|40
|701.0
|645
|243
|608
|3.79
|Seattle
|38
|40
|698.0
|630
|207
|704
|3.80
|Toronto
|43
|37
|708.2
|654
|246
|747
|3.96
|L.A. Angels
|44
|37
|717.0
|660
|283
|718
|4.04
|Baltimore
|48
|30
|700.1
|678
|243
|721
|4.23
|Detroit
|34
|44
|695.2
|647
|224
|654
|4.36
|Chicago White Sox
|34
|47
|716.2
|648
|319
|776
|4.43
|Boston
|40
|40
|706.0
|694
|225
|677
|4.46
|Kansas City
|22
|57
|687.1
|688
|283
|642
|5.17
|Oakland
|21
|60
|712.0
|754
|353
|632
|6.02
