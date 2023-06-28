Through June 28

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas27734687551719106449.272
Tampa Bay275745572915011124433.264
Toronto2761361727150889341.263
Boston27403957121801083378.260
L.A. Angels275040371013410118390.258
Baltimore26273816651431194368.253
Cleveland26393046501411850281.246
Houston2661353653132591337.245
Chicago White Sox2746324643136792317.234
Minnesota27243436311328104326.232
Kansas City26392966131241973281.232
Seattle2617352601125791339.230
Detroit26322946021191070285.229
N.Y. Yankees259534059210510113329.228
Oakland2670282586107875274.219

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston4237707.06392487373.58
Tampa Bay5428724.06052637183.64
N.Y. Yankees4336706.06092556943.66
Minnesota4041725.06292297683.70
Texas4831701.16042246403.79
Cleveland3840701.06452436083.79
Seattle3840698.06302077043.80
Toronto4337708.26542467473.96
L.A. Angels4437717.06602837184.04
Baltimore4830700.16782437214.23
Detroit3444695.26472246544.36
Chicago White Sox3447716.26483197764.43
Boston4040706.06942256774.46
Kansas City2257687.16882836425.17
Oakland2160712.07543536326.02

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you