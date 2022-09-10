Through September 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4827
|600
|1259
|236
|8
|126
|570
|.261
|Toronto
|4699
|641
|1227
|261
|9
|167
|626
|.261
|Boston
|4800
|626
|1240
|314
|11
|131
|598
|.258
|Cleveland
|4645
|565
|1164
|235
|22
|105
|539
|.251
|Minnesota
|4633
|600
|1151
|228
|16
|159
|577
|.248
|Houston
|4598
|619
|1124
|240
|11
|178
|602
|.244
|Kansas City
|4665
|545
|1135
|208
|34
|119
|524
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4563
|579
|1107
|251
|15
|122
|550
|.243
|Texas
|4658
|608
|1124
|189
|17
|164
|577
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4656
|677
|1107
|192
|8
|215
|644
|.238
|Baltimore
|4626
|579
|1090
|242
|18
|146
|549
|.236
|Detroit
|4573
|459
|1053
|204
|21
|87
|438
|.230
|Seattle
|4595
|578
|1056
|200
|16
|163
|553
|.230
|L.A. Angels
|4615
|527
|1051
|174
|28
|163
|505
|.228
|Oakland
|4555
|474
|984
|215
|9
|117
|447
|.216
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|89
|49
|1228.1
|953
|397
|1259
|2.94
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|1213.2
|1050
|324
|1194
|3.24
|N.Y. Yankees
|83
|56
|1248.1
|1020
|365
|1240
|3.28
|Seattle
|77
|61
|1235.0
|1092
|379
|1177
|3.48
|Cleveland
|71
|65
|1210.0
|1055
|383
|1150
|3.62
|L.A. Angels
|60
|78
|1227.0
|1066
|464
|1169
|3.78
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|1222.2
|1197
|367
|1036
|3.82
|Toronto
|77
|60
|1221.0
|1146
|356
|1184
|3.86
|Chicago White Sox
|71
|68
|1240.0
|1140
|466
|1243
|3.95
|Minnesota
|69
|68
|1216.1
|1121
|403
|1137
|4.02
|Detroit
|53
|85
|1205.0
|1142
|427
|1012
|4.12
|Texas
|59
|78
|1216.0
|1130
|496
|1121
|4.13
|Oakland
|50
|89
|1225.1
|1179
|444
|1024
|4.44
|Boston
|67
|72
|1236.0
|1201
|451
|1159
|4.51
|Kansas City
|56
|83
|1219.1
|1289
|514
|1017
|4.72
