Through September 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox482760012592368126570.261
Toronto469964112272619167626.261
Boston4800626124031411131598.258
Cleveland4645565116423522105539.251
Minnesota4633600115122816159577.248
Houston4598619112424011178602.244
Kansas City4665545113520834119524.243
Tampa Bay4563579110725115122550.243
Texas4658608112418917164577.241
N.Y. Yankees465667711071928215644.238
Baltimore4626579109024218146549.236
Detroit457345910532042187438.230
Seattle4595578105620016163553.230
L.A. Angels4615527105117428163505.228
Oakland45554749842159117447.216

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston89491228.195339712592.94
Tampa Bay78581213.2105032411943.24
N.Y. Yankees83561248.1102036512403.28
Seattle77611235.0109237911773.48
Cleveland71651210.0105538311503.62
L.A. Angels60781227.0106646411693.78
Baltimore73651222.2119736710363.82
Toronto77601221.0114635611843.86
Chicago White Sox71681240.0114046612433.95
Minnesota69681216.1112140311374.02
Detroit53851205.0114242710124.12
Texas59781216.0113049611214.13
Oakland50891225.1117944410244.44
Boston67721236.0120145111594.51
Kansas City56831219.1128951410174.72

