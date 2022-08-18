Through August 18
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3955
|544
|1038
|218
|5
|147
|531
|.262
|Chicago White Sox
|4089
|500
|1061
|200
|8
|101
|475
|.259
|Cleveland
|4030
|516
|1019
|216
|21
|93
|491
|.253
|Boston
|4052
|529
|1024
|267
|9
|112
|505
|.253
|Minnesota
|3929
|522
|990
|195
|12
|142
|504
|.252
|Kansas City
|3997
|459
|981
|180
|29
|100
|440
|.245
|Houston
|3956
|533
|961
|208
|11
|160
|518
|.243
|N.Y. Yankees
|3959
|605
|957
|169
|7
|195
|579
|.242
|Texas
|3973
|516
|957
|166
|14
|139
|488
|.241
|Tampa Bay
|3885
|478
|920
|201
|13
|104
|455
|.237
|Baltimore
|3943
|495
|935
|211
|15
|120
|467
|.237
|Seattle
|3962
|492
|918
|175
|13
|133
|470
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3923
|455
|894
|154
|24
|131
|436
|.228
|Detroit
|3958
|384
|895
|169
|17
|71
|367
|.226
|Oakland
|3866
|400
|833
|183
|7
|103
|375
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|76
|43
|1053.2
|829
|335
|1058
|3.03
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|45
|1059.2
|857
|317
|1070
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|62
|54
|1031.2
|909
|277
|997
|3.43
|Seattle
|65
|54
|1061.0
|949
|342
|1015
|3.69
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|1046.1
|942
|326
|980
|3.79
|Chicago White Sox
|61
|57
|1054.0
|977
|401
|1062
|3.85
|L.A. Angels
|51
|67
|1047.2
|920
|392
|1016
|3.91
|Baltimore
|61
|56
|1033.2
|1006
|321
|898
|3.93
|Toronto
|62
|54
|1030.0
|970
|310
|974
|3.94
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|1029.0
|934
|343
|967
|3.97
|Detroit
|45
|75
|1044.2
|981
|373
|869
|4.05
|Texas
|52
|65
|1041.0
|950
|419
|960
|4.10
|Oakland
|43
|75
|1035.2
|975
|370
|875
|4.24
|Boston
|59
|59
|1054.0
|1000
|375
|989
|4.33
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|1043.1
|1081
|449
|877
|4.66
