Through August 18

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto395554410382185147531.262
Chicago White Sox408950010612008101475.259
Cleveland403051610192162193491.253
Boston405252910242679112505.253
Minnesota392952299019512142504.252
Kansas City399745998118029100440.245
Houston395653396120811160518.243
N.Y. Yankees39596059571697195579.242
Texas397351695716614139488.241
Tampa Bay388547892020113104455.237
Baltimore394349593521115120467.237
Seattle396249291817513133470.232
L.A. Angels392345589415424131436.228
Detroit39583848951691771367.226
Oakland38664008331837103375.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston76431053.282933510583.03
N.Y. Yankees73451059.285731710703.30
Tampa Bay62541031.29092779973.43
Seattle65541061.094934210153.69
Cleveland63551046.19423269803.79
Chicago White Sox61571054.097740110623.85
L.A. Angels51671047.292039210163.91
Baltimore61561033.210063218983.93
Toronto62541030.09703109743.94
Minnesota61551029.09343439673.97
Detroit45751044.29813738694.05
Texas52651041.09504199604.10
Oakland43751035.29753708754.24
Boston59591054.010003759894.33
Kansas City48711043.110814498774.66

