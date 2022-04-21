Through April 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland386621052061061.272
Tampa Bay43360111274958.256
L.A. Angels435651102221661.253
Toronto402491011901648.251
Texas37853891301050.235
Boston40148932801048.232
Seattle39049871821348.223
N.Y. Yankees39439871801135.221
Oakland43460951711252.219
Kansas City321316992829.215
Chicago White Sox35440751611038.212
Detroit3473372132633.207
Baltimore3942481171423.206
Houston39141781711440.199
Minnesota37940751511237.198

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees75110.284461202.52
Baltimore48105.09041932.57
Seattle75104.07931972.86
Cleveland6598.07029883.03
Oakland76113.2105411053.25
Houston66105.191451013.50
Detroit4798.08829763.58
Chicago White Sox6596.279431103.72
Tampa Bay76111.088411243.73
Toronto75105.09134923.94
Minnesota48104.09340973.98
Boston66107.092471164.04
L.A. Angels85115.089431104.15
Kansas City5590.08733734.40
Texas2996.0109411006.09

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

