Through April 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|386
|62
|105
|20
|6
|10
|61
|.272
|Tampa Bay
|433
|60
|111
|27
|4
|9
|58
|.256
|L.A. Angels
|435
|65
|110
|22
|2
|16
|61
|.253
|Toronto
|402
|49
|101
|19
|0
|16
|48
|.251
|Texas
|378
|53
|89
|13
|0
|10
|50
|.235
|Boston
|401
|48
|93
|28
|0
|10
|48
|.232
|Seattle
|390
|49
|87
|18
|2
|13
|48
|.223
|N.Y. Yankees
|394
|39
|87
|18
|0
|11
|35
|.221
|Oakland
|434
|60
|95
|17
|1
|12
|52
|.219
|Kansas City
|321
|31
|69
|9
|2
|8
|29
|.215
|Chicago White Sox
|354
|40
|75
|16
|1
|10
|38
|.212
|Detroit
|347
|33
|72
|13
|2
|6
|33
|.207
|Baltimore
|394
|24
|81
|17
|1
|4
|23
|.206
|Houston
|391
|41
|78
|17
|1
|14
|40
|.199
|Minnesota
|379
|40
|75
|15
|1
|12
|37
|.198
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|5
|110.2
|84
|46
|120
|2.52
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|105.0
|90
|41
|93
|2.57
|Seattle
|7
|5
|104.0
|79
|31
|97
|2.86
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|98.0
|70
|29
|88
|3.03
|Oakland
|7
|6
|113.2
|105
|41
|105
|3.25
|Houston
|6
|6
|105.1
|91
|45
|101
|3.50
|Detroit
|4
|7
|98.0
|88
|29
|76
|3.58
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|5
|96.2
|79
|43
|110
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|111.0
|88
|41
|124
|3.73
|Toronto
|7
|5
|105.0
|91
|34
|92
|3.94
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|104.0
|93
|40
|97
|3.98
|Boston
|6
|6
|107.0
|92
|47
|116
|4.04
|L.A. Angels
|8
|5
|115.0
|89
|43
|110
|4.15
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|90.0
|87
|33
|73
|4.40
|Texas
|2
|9
|96.0
|109
|41
|100
|6.09
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.