Through June 8
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2129
|386
|590
|132
|8
|79
|371
|.277
|Toronto
|2183
|292
|577
|113
|7
|75
|275
|.264
|Tampa Bay
|2159
|368
|571
|116
|10
|107
|352
|.264
|Boston
|2118
|313
|551
|140
|6
|66
|300
|.260
|L.A. Angels
|2137
|305
|550
|98
|7
|85
|298
|.257
|Houston
|2073
|281
|512
|101
|4
|69
|269
|.247
|Baltimore
|2056
|297
|508
|111
|11
|69
|287
|.247
|Chicago White Sox
|2105
|265
|504
|107
|7
|63
|258
|.239
|Cleveland
|2038
|221
|478
|108
|11
|35
|205
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|2052
|289
|480
|76
|9
|96
|281
|.234
|Kansas City
|2065
|237
|475
|99
|14
|61
|226
|.230
|Minnesota
|2084
|268
|478
|98
|7
|78
|255
|.229
|Seattle
|2037
|265
|462
|102
|5
|63
|255
|.227
|Oakland
|2128
|230
|478
|89
|6
|62
|222
|.225
|Detroit
|1991
|210
|442
|89
|5
|48
|203
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|36
|26
|550.2
|490
|181
|589
|3.25
|Minnesota
|31
|31
|556.0
|467
|182
|590
|3.46
|Tampa Bay
|45
|19
|567.0
|479
|207
|542
|3.56
|Texas
|40
|21
|540.1
|468
|166
|510
|3.58
|N.Y. Yankees
|36
|26
|554.2
|468
|209
|556
|3.68
|Cleveland
|28
|33
|545.0
|512
|172
|468
|3.77
|Toronto
|35
|28
|559.2
|497
|204
|594
|3.83
|Seattle
|30
|31
|545.2
|510
|157
|549
|4.02
|Baltimore
|37
|24
|549.1
|537
|199
|566
|4.26
|L.A. Angels
|33
|30
|555.2
|517
|224
|539
|4.28
|Detroit
|26
|33
|525.0
|492
|165
|476
|4.42
|Boston
|31
|31
|545.0
|535
|187
|535
|4.64
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|35
|548.1
|504
|243
|577
|4.69
|Kansas City
|18
|44
|540.1
|535
|228
|527
|5.10
|Oakland
|14
|50
|559.0
|610
|297
|476
|6.57
