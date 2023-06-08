Through June 8

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2129386590132879371.277
Toronto2183292577113775275.264
Tampa Bay215936857111610107352.264
Boston2118313551140666300.260
L.A. Angels213730555098785298.257
Houston2073281512101469269.247
Baltimore20562975081111169287.247
Chicago White Sox2105265504107763258.239
Cleveland20382214781081135205.235
N.Y. Yankees205228948076996281.234
Kansas City2065237475991461226.230
Minnesota208426847898778255.229
Seattle2037265462102563255.227
Oakland212823047889662222.225
Detroit199121044289548203.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3626550.24901815893.25
Minnesota3131556.04671825903.46
Tampa Bay4519567.04792075423.56
Texas4021540.14681665103.58
N.Y. Yankees3626554.24682095563.68
Cleveland2833545.05121724683.77
Toronto3528559.24972045943.83
Seattle3031545.25101575494.02
Baltimore3724549.15371995664.26
L.A. Angels3330555.25172245394.28
Detroit2633525.04921654764.42
Boston3131545.05351875354.64
Chicago White Sox2735548.15042435774.69
Kansas City1844540.15352285275.10
Oakland1450559.06102974766.57

