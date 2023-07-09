Through July 9
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|3166
|529
|869
|204
|9
|124
|507
|.274
|Boston
|3092
|447
|816
|204
|12
|92
|428
|.264
|Toronto
|3098
|406
|805
|165
|8
|101
|384
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|3092
|496
|799
|165
|13
|135
|473
|.258
|L.A. Angels
|3086
|443
|789
|143
|14
|135
|427
|.256
|Baltimore
|2972
|427
|748
|161
|13
|101
|414
|.252
|Cleveland
|3037
|364
|762
|164
|19
|60
|338
|.251
|Houston
|3040
|416
|755
|152
|7
|107
|400
|.248
|Chicago White Sox
|3105
|379
|738
|155
|9
|103
|369
|.238
|Seattle
|2959
|401
|690
|149
|7
|102
|386
|.233
|Minnesota
|3020
|378
|704
|148
|8
|114
|359
|.233
|Kansas City
|2998
|333
|692
|143
|20
|77
|318
|.231
|N.Y. Yankees
|2949
|396
|679
|124
|11
|127
|380
|.230
|Detroit
|2973
|343
|684
|132
|15
|81
|332
|.230
|Oakland
|3004
|326
|662
|119
|12
|84
|315
|.220
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Minnesota
|45
|45
|805.0
|676
|251
|854
|3.56
|Houston
|50
|40
|805.0
|728
|283
|836
|3.68
|Tampa Bay
|57
|35
|814.0
|689
|291
|817
|3.69
|Seattle
|44
|44
|786.0
|702
|227
|776
|3.77
|N.Y. Yankees
|49
|41
|803.0
|709
|293
|772
|3.80
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|801.1
|738
|272
|702
|3.81
|Toronto
|49
|41
|799.2
|731
|265
|856
|3.86
|Texas
|52
|38
|797.1
|707
|255
|723
|3.97
|Baltimore
|53
|35
|790.1
|764
|271
|809
|4.17
|Boston
|47
|43
|796.0
|774
|255
|759
|4.35
|L.A. Angels
|45
|46
|802.0
|753
|337
|803
|4.42
|Detroit
|39
|49
|785.2
|737
|248
|736
|4.49
|Chicago White Sox
|38
|53
|808.1
|755
|346
|876
|4.55
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|781.1
|806
|328
|713
|5.32
|Oakland
|25
|66
|801.0
|858
|393
|719
|6.07
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.