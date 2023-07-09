Through July 9

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas31665298692049124507.274
Boston30924478162041292428.264
Toronto30984068051658101384.260
Tampa Bay309249679916513135473.258
L.A. Angels308644378914314135427.256
Baltimore297242774816113101414.252
Cleveland30373647621641960338.251
Houston30404167551527107400.248
Chicago White Sox31053797381559103369.238
Seattle29594016901497102386.233
Minnesota30203787041488114359.233
Kansas City29983336921432077318.231
N.Y. Yankees294939667912411127380.230
Detroit29733436841321581332.230
Oakland30043266621191284315.220

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota4545805.06762518543.56
Houston5040805.07282838363.68
Tampa Bay5735814.06892918173.69
Seattle4444786.07022277763.77
N.Y. Yankees4941803.07092937723.80
Cleveland4544801.17382727023.81
Toronto4941799.27312658563.86
Texas5238797.17072557233.97
Baltimore5335790.17642718094.17
Boston4743796.07742557594.35
L.A. Angels4546802.07533378034.42
Detroit3949785.27372487364.49
Chicago White Sox3853808.17553468764.55
Kansas City2565781.18063287135.32
Oakland2566801.08583937196.07

