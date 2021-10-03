Through October 3

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5558856148429614217827.267
Toronto5441834144328413258804.265
Boston5456822142132923217776.260
Chicago White Sox5323794136527422189755.256
Kansas City5392683134025029163645.249
L.A. Angels5403716132126422188684.244
Tampa Bay5475857133028635222810.243
Detroit5341692129023435178670.242
Minnesota5396722130227017226683.241
Baltimore5381655128326615194629.238
N.Y. Yankees5304710126221312222665.238
Cleveland5297711126224622202681.238
Oakland5362737127627119195692.238
Texas5374625125022524167598.233
Seattle5319694120023111199670.226

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay100611447.1126043414733.68
Chicago White Sox93681394.1119648215753.72
Houston94671436.0122254814503.75
N.Y. Yankees91701426.1123848815603.76
Toronto90711396.1124447114573.91
Oakland86751424.2135043613264.00
Boston91701410.0140254015144.25
Seattle90711431.1134647813164.29
Detroit76851410.2136256712534.33
Cleveland79821399.0127752113844.37
Kansas City74871408.1136659013324.63
L.A. Angels76851412.2136458914424.70
Texas601011415.1139551012314.78
Minnesota72891410.1138348213034.85
Baltimore521091394.0150655912305.80

