Through October 3
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5558
|856
|1484
|296
|14
|217
|827
|.267
|Toronto
|5441
|834
|1443
|284
|13
|258
|804
|.265
|Boston
|5456
|822
|1421
|329
|23
|217
|776
|.260
|Chicago White Sox
|5323
|794
|1365
|274
|22
|189
|755
|.256
|Kansas City
|5392
|683
|1340
|250
|29
|163
|645
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|5403
|716
|1321
|264
|22
|188
|684
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|5475
|857
|1330
|286
|35
|222
|810
|.243
|Detroit
|5341
|692
|1290
|234
|35
|178
|670
|.242
|Minnesota
|5396
|722
|1302
|270
|17
|226
|683
|.241
|Baltimore
|5381
|655
|1283
|266
|15
|194
|629
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|5304
|710
|1262
|213
|12
|222
|665
|.238
|Cleveland
|5297
|711
|1262
|246
|22
|202
|681
|.238
|Oakland
|5362
|737
|1276
|271
|19
|195
|692
|.238
|Texas
|5374
|625
|1250
|225
|24
|167
|598
|.233
|Seattle
|5319
|694
|1200
|231
|11
|199
|670
|.226
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|100
|61
|1447.1
|1260
|434
|1473
|3.68
|Chicago White Sox
|93
|68
|1394.1
|1196
|482
|1575
|3.72
|Houston
|94
|67
|1436.0
|1222
|548
|1450
|3.75
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|70
|1426.1
|1238
|488
|1560
|3.76
|Toronto
|90
|71
|1396.1
|1244
|471
|1457
|3.91
|Oakland
|86
|75
|1424.2
|1350
|436
|1326
|4.00
|Boston
|91
|70
|1410.0
|1402
|540
|1514
|4.25
|Seattle
|90
|71
|1431.1
|1346
|478
|1316
|4.29
|Detroit
|76
|85
|1410.2
|1362
|567
|1253
|4.33
|Cleveland
|79
|82
|1399.0
|1277
|521
|1384
|4.37
|Kansas City
|74
|87
|1408.1
|1366
|590
|1332
|4.63
|L.A. Angels
|76
|85
|1412.2
|1364
|589
|1442
|4.70
|Texas
|60
|101
|1415.1
|1395
|510
|1231
|4.78
|Minnesota
|72
|89
|1410.1
|1383
|482
|1303
|4.85
|Baltimore
|52
|109
|1394.0
|1506
|559
|1230
|5.80