Through June 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|1798
|249
|464
|129
|5
|50
|243
|.258
|Cleveland
|1599
|218
|396
|80
|13
|40
|211
|.248
|N.Y. Yankees
|1716
|250
|423
|73
|3
|77
|234
|.247
|Minnesota
|1789
|233
|439
|91
|3
|58
|224
|.245
|L.A. Angels
|1771
|238
|433
|79
|6
|68
|229
|.244
|Toronto
|1686
|209
|406
|94
|2
|57
|205
|.241
|Seattle
|1741
|214
|417
|78
|8
|55
|207
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|1699
|181
|402
|75
|1
|44
|171
|.237
|Kansas City
|1698
|185
|400
|80
|11
|36
|174
|.236
|Houston
|1716
|216
|400
|81
|6
|67
|211
|.233
|Texas
|1718
|218
|399
|66
|5
|59
|203
|.232
|Tampa Bay
|1730
|216
|402
|80
|9
|50
|205
|.232
|Baltimore
|1836
|208
|423
|87
|7
|47
|196
|.230
|Detroit
|1677
|146
|371
|66
|7
|30
|141
|.221
|Oakland
|1752
|181
|370
|86
|7
|34
|166
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|37
|15
|466.1
|366
|127
|476
|2.78
|Houston
|34
|18
|458.1
|371
|141
|424
|2.85
|Tampa Bay
|31
|21
|468.0
|388
|132
|464
|3.27
|Minnesota
|31
|23
|477.0
|419
|151
|456
|3.47
|Toronto
|30
|21
|451.1
|418
|128
|423
|3.71
|Detroit
|21
|31
|453.2
|387
|153
|394
|3.71
|Cleveland
|23
|24
|414.0
|346
|136
|390
|3.72
|Texas
|24
|27
|452.2
|395
|180
|434
|3.80
|Boston
|25
|27
|464.2
|400
|155
|440
|3.84
|L.A. Angels
|27
|26
|467.2
|398
|161
|413
|3.95
|Baltimore
|22
|32
|480.1
|479
|161
|389
|4.12
|Seattle
|23
|29
|455.2
|425
|159
|439
|4.15
|Oakland
|20
|34
|476.2
|445
|173
|412
|4.17
|Chicago White Sox
|23
|27
|446.0
|424
|202
|460
|4.24
|Kansas City
|16
|34
|437.0
|462
|194
|339
|5.19
