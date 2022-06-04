Through June 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston1798249464129550243.258
Cleveland1599218396801340211.248
N.Y. Yankees171625042373377234.247
Minnesota178923343991358224.245
L.A. Angels177123843379668229.244
Toronto168620940694257205.241
Seattle174121441778855207.240
Chicago White Sox169918140275144171.237
Kansas City1698185400801136174.236
Houston171621640081667211.233
Texas171821839966559203.232
Tampa Bay173021640280950205.232
Baltimore183620842387747196.230
Detroit167714637166730141.221
Oakland175218137086734166.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees3715466.13661274762.78
Houston3418458.13711414242.85
Tampa Bay3121468.03881324643.27
Minnesota3123477.04191514563.47
Toronto3021451.14181284233.71
Detroit2131453.23871533943.71
Cleveland2324414.03461363903.72
Texas2427452.23951804343.80
Boston2527464.24001554403.84
L.A. Angels2726467.23981614133.95
Baltimore2232480.14791613894.12
Seattle2329455.24251594394.15
Oakland2034476.24451734124.17
Chicago White Sox2327446.04242024604.24
Kansas City1634437.04621943395.19

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you