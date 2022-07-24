Through July 24

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto32584608661854124447.266
Chicago White Sox3316417851165681396.257
Boston3286436840212796415.256
Minnesota320842981016010118414.252
Cleveland31544107931721972390.251
Kansas City31723687811472378351.246
N.Y. Yankees32165147891376164489.245
Houston31484217551578134411.240
Tampa Bay31553987581661286377.240
Texas316841975612710119397.239
Seattle317138874614811105371.235
Baltimore31823987451751397376.234
L.A. Angels312036671512414107353.229
Detroit31142997101271754285.228
Oakland3165321671146774297.212

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6332842.26522778492.96
N.Y. Yankees6531863.26952468783.18
Tampa Bay5242838.27332368133.40
Seattle5144844.27512658013.54
Cleveland4845823.17502727583.87
Minnesota5144842.17672797603.92
Toronto5243844.07972478083.93
Baltimore4747831.28112627023.96
Texas4251829.17643237574.04
L.A. Angels3955828.27403007944.04
Chicago White Sox4748853.07953378664.04
Detroit3857826.07672837034.12
Oakland3562850.17983137364.27
Boston4847847.17893088114.28
Kansas City3757826.08563646904.78

