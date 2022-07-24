Through July 24
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3258
|460
|866
|185
|4
|124
|447
|.266
|Chicago White Sox
|3316
|417
|851
|165
|6
|81
|396
|.257
|Boston
|3286
|436
|840
|212
|7
|96
|415
|.256
|Minnesota
|3208
|429
|810
|160
|10
|118
|414
|.252
|Cleveland
|3154
|410
|793
|172
|19
|72
|390
|.251
|Kansas City
|3172
|368
|781
|147
|23
|78
|351
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3216
|514
|789
|137
|6
|164
|489
|.245
|Houston
|3148
|421
|755
|157
|8
|134
|411
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3155
|398
|758
|166
|12
|86
|377
|.240
|Texas
|3168
|419
|756
|127
|10
|119
|397
|.239
|Seattle
|3171
|388
|746
|148
|11
|105
|371
|.235
|Baltimore
|3182
|398
|745
|175
|13
|97
|376
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3120
|366
|715
|124
|14
|107
|353
|.229
|Detroit
|3114
|299
|710
|127
|17
|54
|285
|.228
|Oakland
|3165
|321
|671
|146
|7
|74
|297
|.212
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|63
|32
|842.2
|652
|277
|849
|2.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|31
|863.2
|695
|246
|878
|3.18
|Tampa Bay
|52
|42
|838.2
|733
|236
|813
|3.40
|Seattle
|51
|44
|844.2
|751
|265
|801
|3.54
|Cleveland
|48
|45
|823.1
|750
|272
|758
|3.87
|Minnesota
|51
|44
|842.1
|767
|279
|760
|3.92
|Toronto
|52
|43
|844.0
|797
|247
|808
|3.93
|Baltimore
|47
|47
|831.2
|811
|262
|702
|3.96
|Texas
|42
|51
|829.1
|764
|323
|757
|4.04
|L.A. Angels
|39
|55
|828.2
|740
|300
|794
|4.04
|Chicago White Sox
|47
|48
|853.0
|795
|337
|866
|4.04
|Detroit
|38
|57
|826.0
|767
|283
|703
|4.12
|Oakland
|35
|62
|850.1
|798
|313
|736
|4.27
|Boston
|48
|47
|847.1
|789
|308
|811
|4.28
|Kansas City
|37
|57
|826.0
|856
|364
|690
|4.78
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.