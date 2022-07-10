Through July 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2949399768195682383.260
Toronto29303927531664109380.257
Chicago White Sox2894356740147667336.256
Minnesota29403987441549109385.253
Cleveland27843576881521666339.247
N.Y. Yankees28264446891196144421.244
Houston27853786751398123370.242
Kansas City28003236741282071309.241
Texas27883676691029109347.240
Tampa Bay28223456681421177328.237
Seattle28663486721381191333.234
L.A. Angels285234266211913101331.232
Detroit27472686331091651258.230
Baltimore29003516681541187333.230
Oakland2789272584131761250.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees6124764.06022197752.97
Houston5529743.25762427322.99
Tampa Bay4539748.26392187343.27
Seattle4442762.26762457213.56
Minnesota4740770.16922547013.76
Boston4639761.16732687303.78
L.A. Angels3848758.26732687183.88
Baltimore4244759.27422426283.95
Texas3943728.16622796653.95
Cleveland4141726.16672526694.00
Detroit3648735.06642566364.03
Chicago White Sox4043748.06933097764.10
Toronto4541763.07312387144.10
Oakland2957751.17212786464.31
Kansas City3152729.07603326035.04

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

