Through July 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2949
|399
|768
|195
|6
|82
|383
|.260
|Toronto
|2930
|392
|753
|166
|4
|109
|380
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|2894
|356
|740
|147
|6
|67
|336
|.256
|Minnesota
|2940
|398
|744
|154
|9
|109
|385
|.253
|Cleveland
|2784
|357
|688
|152
|16
|66
|339
|.247
|N.Y. Yankees
|2826
|444
|689
|119
|6
|144
|421
|.244
|Houston
|2785
|378
|675
|139
|8
|123
|370
|.242
|Kansas City
|2800
|323
|674
|128
|20
|71
|309
|.241
|Texas
|2788
|367
|669
|102
|9
|109
|347
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|2822
|345
|668
|142
|11
|77
|328
|.237
|Seattle
|2866
|348
|672
|138
|11
|91
|333
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|2852
|342
|662
|119
|13
|101
|331
|.232
|Detroit
|2747
|268
|633
|109
|16
|51
|258
|.230
|Baltimore
|2900
|351
|668
|154
|11
|87
|333
|.230
|Oakland
|2789
|272
|584
|131
|7
|61
|250
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|61
|24
|764.0
|602
|219
|775
|2.97
|Houston
|55
|29
|743.2
|576
|242
|732
|2.99
|Tampa Bay
|45
|39
|748.2
|639
|218
|734
|3.27
|Seattle
|44
|42
|762.2
|676
|245
|721
|3.56
|Minnesota
|47
|40
|770.1
|692
|254
|701
|3.76
|Boston
|46
|39
|761.1
|673
|268
|730
|3.78
|L.A. Angels
|38
|48
|758.2
|673
|268
|718
|3.88
|Baltimore
|42
|44
|759.2
|742
|242
|628
|3.95
|Texas
|39
|43
|728.1
|662
|279
|665
|3.95
|Cleveland
|41
|41
|726.1
|667
|252
|669
|4.00
|Detroit
|36
|48
|735.0
|664
|256
|636
|4.03
|Chicago White Sox
|40
|43
|748.0
|693
|309
|776
|4.10
|Toronto
|45
|41
|763.0
|731
|238
|714
|4.10
|Oakland
|29
|57
|751.1
|721
|278
|646
|4.31
|Kansas City
|31
|52
|729.0
|760
|332
|603
|5.04
