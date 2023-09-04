Through September 4

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4736752126529015190721.267
Boston4711683124529916163655.264
Toronto4715630122924513162600.261
Tampa Bay4640732120622920198701.260
Houston4731690121523414180668.257
Baltimore4614680118126023158660.256
L.A. Angels4650647115921723198622.249
Cleveland4666557115824825104520.248
Seattle4608652112624311179628.244
Kansas City4630551111922636133531.242
Minnesota4634622111422717192597.240
Chicago White Sox4671562112222512149539.240
Detroit4630544108720422139522.235
N.Y. Yankees4488582102217513197561.228
Oakland4501504101019219141485.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle77591218.2109633412303.67
Toronto75621223.0111140712803.72
Tampa Bay83541215.1106137712253.81
Cleveland66711226.0113643411053.84
Houston77611232.1113645312433.94
Minnesota71661228.0110138312893.95
N.Y. Yankees68691215.2105743612053.95
Baltimore85511220.0113040712294.04
Texas76601208.2109540611354.13
Detroit63741220.2114940011394.45
Boston71661210.0122840711864.54
L.A. Angels64731208.0117653012444.73
Chicago White Sox53841214.0116455912684.88
Kansas City42961200.0122547110895.24
Oakland42951200.2126157911045.64

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you