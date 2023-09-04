Through September 4
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4736
|752
|1265
|290
|15
|190
|721
|.267
|Boston
|4711
|683
|1245
|299
|16
|163
|655
|.264
|Toronto
|4715
|630
|1229
|245
|13
|162
|600
|.261
|Tampa Bay
|4640
|732
|1206
|229
|20
|198
|701
|.260
|Houston
|4731
|690
|1215
|234
|14
|180
|668
|.257
|Baltimore
|4614
|680
|1181
|260
|23
|158
|660
|.256
|L.A. Angels
|4650
|647
|1159
|217
|23
|198
|622
|.249
|Cleveland
|4666
|557
|1158
|248
|25
|104
|520
|.248
|Seattle
|4608
|652
|1126
|243
|11
|179
|628
|.244
|Kansas City
|4630
|551
|1119
|226
|36
|133
|531
|.242
|Minnesota
|4634
|622
|1114
|227
|17
|192
|597
|.240
|Chicago White Sox
|4671
|562
|1122
|225
|12
|149
|539
|.240
|Detroit
|4630
|544
|1087
|204
|22
|139
|522
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4488
|582
|1022
|175
|13
|197
|561
|.228
|Oakland
|4501
|504
|1010
|192
|19
|141
|485
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|77
|59
|1218.2
|1096
|334
|1230
|3.67
|Toronto
|75
|62
|1223.0
|1111
|407
|1280
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|83
|54
|1215.1
|1061
|377
|1225
|3.81
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|1226.0
|1136
|434
|1105
|3.84
|Houston
|77
|61
|1232.1
|1136
|453
|1243
|3.94
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|1228.0
|1101
|383
|1289
|3.95
|N.Y. Yankees
|68
|69
|1215.2
|1057
|436
|1205
|3.95
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|1220.0
|1130
|407
|1229
|4.04
|Texas
|76
|60
|1208.2
|1095
|406
|1135
|4.13
|Detroit
|63
|74
|1220.2
|1149
|400
|1139
|4.45
|Boston
|71
|66
|1210.0
|1228
|407
|1186
|4.54
|L.A. Angels
|64
|73
|1208.0
|1176
|530
|1244
|4.73
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|84
|1214.0
|1164
|559
|1268
|4.88
|Kansas City
|42
|96
|1200.0
|1225
|471
|1089
|5.24
|Oakland
|42
|95
|1200.2
|1261
|579
|1104
|5.64
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.