Through April 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas72272730525.375
Baltimore76182870517.368
Toronto72112230010.306
Boston72182252416.306
Tampa Bay65161970316.292
Chicago White Sox112103260310.286
N.Y. Yankees6910182049.261
L.A. Angels67141620114.239
Houston94142220213.234
Minnesota684151104.221
Cleveland10211223029.216
Oakland593112013.186
Seattle937177017.183
Detroit662124002.182
Kansas City57062000.105

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Minnesota2018.0610160.00
Tampa Bay2018.0125161.00
Kansas City0218.0156171.50
L.A. Angels1117.0117171.59
Seattle1227.02211222.00
Cleveland2126.0176242.42
Houston2127.0326323.33
N.Y. Yankees1118.0166293.50
Chicago White Sox1225.02212294.68
Texas2018.0215205.00
Toronto1117.0258165.29
Oakland1118.01610156.50
Baltimore1117.2225177.64
Boston1118.02813199.00
Detroit0216.01910229.00

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you