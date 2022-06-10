Through June 10
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2014
|272
|519
|145
|5
|52
|266
|.258
|Minnesota
|1966
|263
|493
|99
|4
|69
|252
|.251
|Toronto
|1870
|246
|466
|102
|3
|69
|238
|.249
|Cleveland
|1799
|246
|447
|90
|13
|45
|237
|.248
|N.Y. Yankees
|1885
|279
|466
|78
|3
|87
|262
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|1969
|257
|475
|90
|6
|71
|248
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|1870
|204
|446
|86
|2
|47
|192
|.239
|Seattle
|1914
|236
|456
|85
|8
|62
|228
|.238
|Kansas City
|1893
|210
|448
|90
|13
|40
|199
|.237
|Houston
|1883
|234
|442
|88
|7
|73
|228
|.235
|Texas
|1891
|235
|439
|67
|5
|70
|219
|.232
|Tampa Bay
|1893
|240
|439
|90
|10
|54
|228
|.232
|Baltimore
|1962
|229
|450
|93
|7
|56
|217
|.229
|Detroit
|1812
|158
|400
|76
|8
|30
|153
|.221
|Oakland
|1913
|191
|402
|96
|7
|35
|175
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|41
|16
|511.1
|407
|138
|520
|2.94
|Houston
|36
|21
|502.1
|411
|165
|466
|3.01
|Tampa Bay
|34
|23
|514.0
|430
|141
|501
|3.20
|Detroit
|23
|33
|489.0
|408
|164
|435
|3.61
|Boston
|30
|28
|518.2
|437
|166
|502
|3.64
|Cleveland
|27
|26
|467.0
|388
|152
|436
|3.66
|Toronto
|33
|23
|495.1
|462
|143
|466
|3.71
|Texas
|26
|30
|496.2
|437
|198
|470
|3.81
|Minnesota
|33
|26
|521.0
|477
|178
|489
|3.83
|L.A. Angels
|28
|31
|521.1
|448
|182
|461
|3.90
|Chicago White Sox
|26
|29
|491.0
|460
|223
|512
|4.05
|Seattle
|26
|31
|499.2
|464
|174
|469
|4.11
|Baltimore
|24
|34
|515.1
|507
|179
|407
|4.12
|Oakland
|20
|39
|518.2
|502
|185
|453
|4.37
|Kansas City
|19
|37
|491.0
|523
|222
|379
|5.17
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.