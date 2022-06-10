Through June 10

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2014272519145552266.258
Minnesota196626349399469252.251
Toronto1870246466102369238.249
Cleveland1799246447901345237.248
N.Y. Yankees188527946678387262.247
L.A. Angels196925747590671248.241
Chicago White Sox187020444686247192.239
Seattle191423645685862228.238
Kansas City1893210448901340199.237
Houston188323444288773228.235
Texas189123543967570219.232
Tampa Bay1893240439901054228.232
Baltimore196222945093756217.229
Detroit181215840076830153.221
Oakland191319140296735175.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4116511.14071385202.94
Houston3621502.14111654663.01
Tampa Bay3423514.04301415013.20
Detroit2333489.04081644353.61
Boston3028518.24371665023.64
Cleveland2726467.03881524363.66
Toronto3323495.14621434663.71
Texas2630496.24371984703.81
Minnesota3326521.04771784893.83
L.A. Angels2831521.14481824613.90
Chicago White Sox2629491.04602235124.05
Seattle2631499.24641744694.11
Baltimore2434515.15071794074.12
Oakland2039518.25021854534.37
Kansas City1937491.05232223795.17

