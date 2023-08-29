Through August 29

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4568731122628215182701.268
Boston4537659120428815158632.265
Tampa Bay4459704115822320191674.260
Houston4565670117422613175648.257
Toronto4534592116623011155564.257
Baltimore4434649112524623155629.254
L.A. Angels4479621111420723190599.249
Cleveland4487536111424025101501.248
Seattle4449634109323810172611.246
Minnesota4457599107222217185574.241
Kansas City4457526107321535127506.241
Chicago White Sox4503545107921811145522.240
Detroit4423519103419622134499.234
N.Y. Yankees428755297916613183532.228
Oakland433147696217818134458.222

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle75561175.2104632611953.64
Toronto72601179.0106639112433.71
Tampa Bay80521168.2102136811813.87
Cleveland62701178.0109741810613.88
Minnesota69631182.0105836812513.94
Houston75581187.1109843912023.95
Baltimore82491176.0108139611874.00
N.Y. Yankees63681161.0101842011544.03
Texas74571162.2104638610864.10
Boston69631166.0117139111494.45
Detroit59721165.2111138610884.53
L.A. Angels63691167.0112351212094.60
Chicago White Sox52801170.0110753812304.83
Kansas City41921155.0118245710505.22
Oakland38941156.2123055410635.76

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

