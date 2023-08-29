Through August 29
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4568
|731
|1226
|282
|15
|182
|701
|.268
|Boston
|4537
|659
|1204
|288
|15
|158
|632
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|4459
|704
|1158
|223
|20
|191
|674
|.260
|Houston
|4565
|670
|1174
|226
|13
|175
|648
|.257
|Toronto
|4534
|592
|1166
|230
|11
|155
|564
|.257
|Baltimore
|4434
|649
|1125
|246
|23
|155
|629
|.254
|L.A. Angels
|4479
|621
|1114
|207
|23
|190
|599
|.249
|Cleveland
|4487
|536
|1114
|240
|25
|101
|501
|.248
|Seattle
|4449
|634
|1093
|238
|10
|172
|611
|.246
|Minnesota
|4457
|599
|1072
|222
|17
|185
|574
|.241
|Kansas City
|4457
|526
|1073
|215
|35
|127
|506
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|4503
|545
|1079
|218
|11
|145
|522
|.240
|Detroit
|4423
|519
|1034
|196
|22
|134
|499
|.234
|N.Y. Yankees
|4287
|552
|979
|166
|13
|183
|532
|.228
|Oakland
|4331
|476
|962
|178
|18
|134
|458
|.222
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|75
|56
|1175.2
|1046
|326
|1195
|3.64
|Toronto
|72
|60
|1179.0
|1066
|391
|1243
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|80
|52
|1168.2
|1021
|368
|1181
|3.87
|Cleveland
|62
|70
|1178.0
|1097
|418
|1061
|3.88
|Minnesota
|69
|63
|1182.0
|1058
|368
|1251
|3.94
|Houston
|75
|58
|1187.1
|1098
|439
|1202
|3.95
|Baltimore
|82
|49
|1176.0
|1081
|396
|1187
|4.00
|N.Y. Yankees
|63
|68
|1161.0
|1018
|420
|1154
|4.03
|Texas
|74
|57
|1162.2
|1046
|386
|1086
|4.10
|Boston
|69
|63
|1166.0
|1171
|391
|1149
|4.45
|Detroit
|59
|72
|1165.2
|1111
|386
|1088
|4.53
|L.A. Angels
|63
|69
|1167.0
|1123
|512
|1209
|4.60
|Chicago White Sox
|52
|80
|1170.0
|1107
|538
|1230
|4.83
|Kansas City
|41
|92
|1155.0
|1182
|457
|1050
|5.22
|Oakland
|38
|94
|1156.2
|1230
|554
|1063
|5.76
