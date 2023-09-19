Through September 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|5205
|820
|1380
|313
|17
|210
|786
|.265
|Boston
|5210
|740
|1361
|325
|18
|176
|706
|.261
|Houston
|5194
|782
|1349
|259
|19
|208
|756
|.260
|Baltimore
|5111
|766
|1319
|288
|27
|176
|742
|.258
|Toronto
|5136
|679
|1318
|268
|16
|172
|646
|.257
|Tampa Bay
|5108
|795
|1313
|257
|24
|216
|763
|.257
|Cleveland
|5146
|618
|1288
|273
|27
|116
|579
|.250
|L.A. Angels
|5086
|690
|1250
|231
|25
|216
|664
|.246
|Seattle
|5102
|709
|1242
|265
|11
|196
|682
|.243
|Kansas City
|5061
|622
|1227
|246
|40
|150
|599
|.242
|Minnesota
|5113
|708
|1234
|249
|21
|215
|679
|.241
|Chicago White Sox
|5145
|618
|1237
|250
|13
|162
|594
|.240
|Detroit
|5077
|604
|1193
|220
|23
|153
|582
|.235
|N.Y. Yankees
|4924
|632
|1111
|196
|13
|208
|609
|.226
|Oakland
|4928
|545
|1103
|209
|19
|160
|525
|.224
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|82
|68
|1344.1
|1212
|381
|1359
|3.72
|Toronto
|83
|67
|1344.0
|1214
|456
|1403
|3.74
|Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|1343.0
|1155
|408
|1389
|3.77
|Cleveland
|72
|79
|1349.0
|1248
|483
|1221
|3.91
|Minnesota
|79
|72
|1351.0
|1208
|416
|1419
|3.92
|N.Y. Yankees
|76
|74
|1334.2
|1173
|475
|1346
|3.97
|Houston
|84
|67
|1347.1
|1243
|495
|1350
|3.99
|Baltimore
|94
|56
|1348.0
|1257
|441
|1328
|4.03
|Texas
|82
|68
|1331.2
|1239
|458
|1246
|4.32
|Detroit
|70
|80
|1336.2
|1235
|444
|1272
|4.37
|Boston
|75
|76
|1338.0
|1338
|464
|1332
|4.53
|L.A. Angels
|68
|82
|1327.0
|1299
|578
|1345
|4.67
|Chicago White Sox
|58
|93
|1336.2
|1287
|609
|1399
|4.91
|Kansas City
|49
|102
|1313.0
|1338
|511
|1181
|5.22
|Oakland
|46
|104
|1315.2
|1367
|647
|1195
|5.55
