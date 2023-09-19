Through September 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas5205820138031317210786.265
Boston5210740136132518176706.261
Houston5194782134925919208756.260
Baltimore5111766131928827176742.258
Toronto5136679131826816172646.257
Tampa Bay5108795131325724216763.257
Cleveland5146618128827327116579.250
L.A. Angels5086690125023125216664.246
Seattle5102709124226511196682.243
Kansas City5061622122724640150599.242
Minnesota5113708123424921215679.241
Chicago White Sox5145618123725013162594.240
Detroit5077604119322023153582.235
N.Y. Yankees4924632111119613208609.226
Oakland4928545110320919160525.224

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle82681344.1121238113593.72
Toronto83671344.0121445614033.74
Tampa Bay92591343.0115540813893.77
Cleveland72791349.0124848312213.91
Minnesota79721351.0120841614193.92
N.Y. Yankees76741334.2117347513463.97
Houston84671347.1124349513503.99
Baltimore94561348.0125744113284.03
Texas82681331.2123945812464.32
Detroit70801336.2123544412724.37
Boston75761338.0133846413324.53
L.A. Angels68821327.0129957813454.67
Chicago White Sox58931336.2128760913994.91
Kansas City491021313.0133851111815.22
Oakland461041315.2136764711955.55

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

