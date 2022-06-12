Through June 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2081282533146557275.256
Minnesota2036278517105473266.254
Toronto1948257490107372249.252
Cleveland1864254463971346244.248
N.Y. Yankees196328948479394272.247
L.A. Angels204127149994878262.244
Chicago White Sox194822147393249208.243
Seattle198924647990864237.241
Kansas City1964222470951543211.239
Houston195523946195775233.236
Texas196524946074574232.234
Tampa Bay1963249458921057236.233
Baltimore202823646496758223.229
Detroit187216241379930157.221
Oakland198620342099741187.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees4316533.14211435402.84
Houston3623520.14241714893.08
Tampa Bay3425530.04541495143.31
Toronto3424512.14761484763.65
Cleveland2827485.04061564553.67
Detroit2434507.04321684493.67
Boston3129536.14601745213.67
Minnesota3526539.04971815073.84
Texas2731514.24632054923.92
L.A. Angels2932539.14711884753.92
Seattle2732517.24781814874.10
Chicago White Sox2730510.04812305354.13
Baltimore2535532.15291824194.19
Oakland2140536.15181894614.36
Kansas City2038509.05372273995.11

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

