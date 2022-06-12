Through June 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2081
|282
|533
|146
|5
|57
|275
|.256
|Minnesota
|2036
|278
|517
|105
|4
|73
|266
|.254
|Toronto
|1948
|257
|490
|107
|3
|72
|249
|.252
|Cleveland
|1864
|254
|463
|97
|13
|46
|244
|.248
|N.Y. Yankees
|1963
|289
|484
|79
|3
|94
|272
|.247
|L.A. Angels
|2041
|271
|499
|94
|8
|78
|262
|.244
|Chicago White Sox
|1948
|221
|473
|93
|2
|49
|208
|.243
|Seattle
|1989
|246
|479
|90
|8
|64
|237
|.241
|Kansas City
|1964
|222
|470
|95
|15
|43
|211
|.239
|Houston
|1955
|239
|461
|95
|7
|75
|233
|.236
|Texas
|1965
|249
|460
|74
|5
|74
|232
|.234
|Tampa Bay
|1963
|249
|458
|92
|10
|57
|236
|.233
|Baltimore
|2028
|236
|464
|96
|7
|58
|223
|.229
|Detroit
|1872
|162
|413
|79
|9
|30
|157
|.221
|Oakland
|1986
|203
|420
|99
|7
|41
|187
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|43
|16
|533.1
|421
|143
|540
|2.84
|Houston
|36
|23
|520.1
|424
|171
|489
|3.08
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|530.0
|454
|149
|514
|3.31
|Toronto
|34
|24
|512.1
|476
|148
|476
|3.65
|Cleveland
|28
|27
|485.0
|406
|156
|455
|3.67
|Detroit
|24
|34
|507.0
|432
|168
|449
|3.67
|Boston
|31
|29
|536.1
|460
|174
|521
|3.67
|Minnesota
|35
|26
|539.0
|497
|181
|507
|3.84
|Texas
|27
|31
|514.2
|463
|205
|492
|3.92
|L.A. Angels
|29
|32
|539.1
|471
|188
|475
|3.92
|Seattle
|27
|32
|517.2
|478
|181
|487
|4.10
|Chicago White Sox
|27
|30
|510.0
|481
|230
|535
|4.13
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|532.1
|529
|182
|419
|4.19
|Oakland
|21
|40
|536.1
|518
|189
|461
|4.36
|Kansas City
|20
|38
|509.0
|537
|227
|399
|5.11
