Through April 23

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Tampa Bay72314520739246142.286
Texas68113417836326131.261
Toronto725951883312390.259
Houston72510818432022104.254
Chicago White Sox734931814502391.247
Boston74712018446227112.246
Baltimore65910616237225103.246
L.A. Angels70110116928025100.241
N.Y. Yankees672921542432986.229
Seattle707951614212193.228
Minnesota705881613132383.228
Cleveland710831613941074.227
Oakland694731572911971.226
Kansas City692701453151465.210
Detroit645591352721558.209

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay183187.0133691972.79
N.Y. Yankees138188.0146652033.11
Houston1110189.2172612033.32
Minnesota1110186.2154502073.47
Texas137178.0153611823.49
Seattle1011193.2163711963.58
L.A. Angels1011184.2160791723.95
Cleveland1011191.1183601583.95
Baltimore137177.2166541784.31
Toronto129184.0175661834.65
Detroit712170.2160611485.06
Boston1111194.0192692045.10
Chicago White Sox714184.1194942155.47
Kansas City516186.2198671755.54
Oakland417185.02141101518.08

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

