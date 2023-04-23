Through April 23
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Tampa Bay
|723
|145
|207
|39
|2
|46
|142
|.286
|Texas
|681
|134
|178
|36
|3
|26
|131
|.261
|Toronto
|725
|95
|188
|33
|1
|23
|90
|.259
|Houston
|725
|108
|184
|32
|0
|22
|104
|.254
|Chicago White Sox
|734
|93
|181
|45
|0
|23
|91
|.247
|Boston
|747
|120
|184
|46
|2
|27
|112
|.246
|Baltimore
|659
|106
|162
|37
|2
|25
|103
|.246
|L.A. Angels
|701
|101
|169
|28
|0
|25
|100
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|672
|92
|154
|24
|3
|29
|86
|.229
|Seattle
|707
|95
|161
|42
|1
|21
|93
|.228
|Minnesota
|705
|88
|161
|31
|3
|23
|83
|.228
|Cleveland
|710
|83
|161
|39
|4
|10
|74
|.227
|Oakland
|694
|73
|157
|29
|1
|19
|71
|.226
|Kansas City
|692
|70
|145
|31
|5
|14
|65
|.210
|Detroit
|645
|59
|135
|27
|2
|15
|58
|.209
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|18
|3
|187.0
|133
|69
|197
|2.79
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|8
|188.0
|146
|65
|203
|3.11
|Houston
|11
|10
|189.2
|172
|61
|203
|3.32
|Minnesota
|11
|10
|186.2
|154
|50
|207
|3.47
|Texas
|13
|7
|178.0
|153
|61
|182
|3.49
|Seattle
|10
|11
|193.2
|163
|71
|196
|3.58
|L.A. Angels
|10
|11
|184.2
|160
|79
|172
|3.95
|Cleveland
|10
|11
|191.1
|183
|60
|158
|3.95
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|177.2
|166
|54
|178
|4.31
|Toronto
|12
|9
|184.0
|175
|66
|183
|4.65
|Detroit
|7
|12
|170.2
|160
|61
|148
|5.06
|Boston
|11
|11
|194.0
|192
|69
|204
|5.10
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|14
|184.1
|194
|94
|215
|5.47
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|186.2
|198
|67
|175
|5.54
|Oakland
|4
|17
|185.0
|214
|110
|151
|8.08
