Through July 17

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto31404248231774118412.262
Boston3184428817209790407.257
Chicago White Sox3173395809156677374.255
Minnesota314242179816010117407.254
Cleveland30443917581651771371.249
Kansas City30703577491422375340.244
N.Y. Yankees30424847421296155459.244
Tampa Bay30553817321601183360.240
Texas302940472411810116382.239
Houston29794007131478126391.239
Seattle307337972514511101362.236
Baltimore30803817161661393359.232
L.A. Angels305536370212014105350.230
Detroit30142886901231653275.229
Oakland3006302633140769279.211

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston5931797.26202618092.97
N.Y. Yankees6328821.06532348303.09
Tampa Bay5041812.26982287953.36
Seattle5042817.27272577773.54
Minnesota5043824.17452717423.84
Cleveland4644797.17242637383.87
Baltimore4645805.27812546703.90
Boston4844821.17392937883.94
L.A. Angels3953812.27212957743.95
Toronto4943817.07732447703.99
Chicago White Sox4546817.07593298414.02
Texas4148795.17323097324.07
Detroit3755800.07412776784.15
Oakland3161805.17623016894.36
Kansas City3655800.08333546644.83

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

