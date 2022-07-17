Through July 17
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3140
|424
|823
|177
|4
|118
|412
|.262
|Boston
|3184
|428
|817
|209
|7
|90
|407
|.257
|Chicago White Sox
|3173
|395
|809
|156
|6
|77
|374
|.255
|Minnesota
|3142
|421
|798
|160
|10
|117
|407
|.254
|Cleveland
|3044
|391
|758
|165
|17
|71
|371
|.249
|Kansas City
|3070
|357
|749
|142
|23
|75
|340
|.244
|N.Y. Yankees
|3042
|484
|742
|129
|6
|155
|459
|.244
|Tampa Bay
|3055
|381
|732
|160
|11
|83
|360
|.240
|Texas
|3029
|404
|724
|118
|10
|116
|382
|.239
|Houston
|2979
|400
|713
|147
|8
|126
|391
|.239
|Seattle
|3073
|379
|725
|145
|11
|101
|362
|.236
|Baltimore
|3080
|381
|716
|166
|13
|93
|359
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3055
|363
|702
|120
|14
|105
|350
|.230
|Detroit
|3014
|288
|690
|123
|16
|53
|275
|.229
|Oakland
|3006
|302
|633
|140
|7
|69
|279
|.211
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|59
|31
|797.2
|620
|261
|809
|2.97
|N.Y. Yankees
|63
|28
|821.0
|653
|234
|830
|3.09
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|812.2
|698
|228
|795
|3.36
|Seattle
|50
|42
|817.2
|727
|257
|777
|3.54
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|824.1
|745
|271
|742
|3.84
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|797.1
|724
|263
|738
|3.87
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|805.2
|781
|254
|670
|3.90
|Boston
|48
|44
|821.1
|739
|293
|788
|3.94
|L.A. Angels
|39
|53
|812.2
|721
|295
|774
|3.95
|Toronto
|49
|43
|817.0
|773
|244
|770
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|45
|46
|817.0
|759
|329
|841
|4.02
|Texas
|41
|48
|795.1
|732
|309
|732
|4.07
|Detroit
|37
|55
|800.0
|741
|277
|678
|4.15
|Oakland
|31
|61
|805.1
|762
|301
|689
|4.36
|Kansas City
|36
|55
|800.0
|833
|354
|664
|4.83
