Through June 5

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston1837257478134550251.260
Cleveland1629222401811342215.246
Toronto172522142296360216.245
N.Y. Yankees174325342774379237.245
Minnesota182123644593359226.244
L.A. Angels180424044081668231.244
Seattle177121642178856209.238
Kansas City1732191410821137180.237
Chicago White Sox173118440976145174.236
Houston174821640582667211.232
Texas174722140466560206.231
Tampa Bay176021840680950206.231
Baltimore186421342787750201.229
Detroit170414637266730141.218
Oakland178218137488734166.210

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees3815475.13671284882.73
Houston3419466.13811424282.91
Tampa Bay3122477.03951334703.26
Minnesota3124485.04351574613.62
Detroit2132461.23911564033.68
Toronto3121460.14241304383.70
Cleveland2325422.03501393943.75
Texas2527461.23991854423.76
Boston2627473.24041574503.76
L.A. Angels2727475.24051684254.01
Baltimore2332489.14841653924.12
Seattle2330463.24301604444.13
Chicago White Sox2427455.04282104714.15
Oakland2035485.24591774204.24
Kansas City1734446.04671993445.09

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you