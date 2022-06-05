Through June 5
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|1837
|257
|478
|134
|5
|50
|251
|.260
|Cleveland
|1629
|222
|401
|81
|13
|42
|215
|.246
|Toronto
|1725
|221
|422
|96
|3
|60
|216
|.245
|N.Y. Yankees
|1743
|253
|427
|74
|3
|79
|237
|.245
|Minnesota
|1821
|236
|445
|93
|3
|59
|226
|.244
|L.A. Angels
|1804
|240
|440
|81
|6
|68
|231
|.244
|Seattle
|1771
|216
|421
|78
|8
|56
|209
|.238
|Kansas City
|1732
|191
|410
|82
|11
|37
|180
|.237
|Chicago White Sox
|1731
|184
|409
|76
|1
|45
|174
|.236
|Houston
|1748
|216
|405
|82
|6
|67
|211
|.232
|Texas
|1747
|221
|404
|66
|5
|60
|206
|.231
|Tampa Bay
|1760
|218
|406
|80
|9
|50
|206
|.231
|Baltimore
|1864
|213
|427
|87
|7
|50
|201
|.229
|Detroit
|1704
|146
|372
|66
|7
|30
|141
|.218
|Oakland
|1782
|181
|374
|88
|7
|34
|166
|.210
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|38
|15
|475.1
|367
|128
|488
|2.73
|Houston
|34
|19
|466.1
|381
|142
|428
|2.91
|Tampa Bay
|31
|22
|477.0
|395
|133
|470
|3.26
|Minnesota
|31
|24
|485.0
|435
|157
|461
|3.62
|Detroit
|21
|32
|461.2
|391
|156
|403
|3.68
|Toronto
|31
|21
|460.1
|424
|130
|438
|3.70
|Cleveland
|23
|25
|422.0
|350
|139
|394
|3.75
|Texas
|25
|27
|461.2
|399
|185
|442
|3.76
|Boston
|26
|27
|473.2
|404
|157
|450
|3.76
|L.A. Angels
|27
|27
|475.2
|405
|168
|425
|4.01
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|489.1
|484
|165
|392
|4.12
|Seattle
|23
|30
|463.2
|430
|160
|444
|4.13
|Chicago White Sox
|24
|27
|455.0
|428
|210
|471
|4.15
|Oakland
|20
|35
|485.2
|459
|177
|420
|4.24
|Kansas City
|17
|34
|446.0
|467
|199
|344
|5.09
