Through July 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Boston2661369696181674357.262
Toronto26203706761544102361.258
Minnesota2686359677139994346.252
Chicago White Sox2605310657129661292.252
Cleveland24813246101371656306.246
Kansas City25292866031211861272.238
Texas254332860595795308.238
Houston25123305991237106322.238
N.Y. Yankees25353846041024127364.238
L.A. Angels26303286211141397317.236
Seattle26383156141261082301.233
Tampa Bay25363015911221168287.233
Baltimore26343166011381179300.228
Detroit24492235561001442214.227
Oakland2590253553127755234.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5621693.15421987032.92
Houston4927672.25252166542.93
Tampa Bay4036677.15671976573.32
Boston4334687.16022306523.67
Minnesota4436708.16262326443.68
Seattle3742697.26262266533.77
Cleveland3934650.05862186033.86
L.A. Angels3742700.16172476493.87
Texas3639666.25962606133.92
Toronto4433685.06532086413.95
Baltimore3543686.16782215514.03
Chicago White Sox3639674.06262807074.07
Detroit2946655.05942285824.08
Oakland2653690.16662675934.43
Kansas City2847660.06772935404.92

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

