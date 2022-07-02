Through July 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Boston
|2661
|369
|696
|181
|6
|74
|357
|.262
|Toronto
|2620
|370
|676
|154
|4
|102
|361
|.258
|Minnesota
|2686
|359
|677
|139
|9
|94
|346
|.252
|Chicago White Sox
|2605
|310
|657
|129
|6
|61
|292
|.252
|Cleveland
|2481
|324
|610
|137
|16
|56
|306
|.246
|Kansas City
|2529
|286
|603
|121
|18
|61
|272
|.238
|Texas
|2543
|328
|605
|95
|7
|95
|308
|.238
|Houston
|2512
|330
|599
|123
|7
|106
|322
|.238
|N.Y. Yankees
|2535
|384
|604
|102
|4
|127
|364
|.238
|L.A. Angels
|2630
|328
|621
|114
|13
|97
|317
|.236
|Seattle
|2638
|315
|614
|126
|10
|82
|301
|.233
|Tampa Bay
|2536
|301
|591
|122
|11
|68
|287
|.233
|Baltimore
|2634
|316
|601
|138
|11
|79
|300
|.228
|Detroit
|2449
|223
|556
|100
|14
|42
|214
|.227
|Oakland
|2590
|253
|553
|127
|7
|55
|234
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|56
|21
|693.1
|542
|198
|703
|2.92
|Houston
|49
|27
|672.2
|525
|216
|654
|2.93
|Tampa Bay
|40
|36
|677.1
|567
|197
|657
|3.32
|Boston
|43
|34
|687.1
|602
|230
|652
|3.67
|Minnesota
|44
|36
|708.1
|626
|232
|644
|3.68
|Seattle
|37
|42
|697.2
|626
|226
|653
|3.77
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|650.0
|586
|218
|603
|3.86
|L.A. Angels
|37
|42
|700.1
|617
|247
|649
|3.87
|Texas
|36
|39
|666.2
|596
|260
|613
|3.92
|Toronto
|44
|33
|685.0
|653
|208
|641
|3.95
|Baltimore
|35
|43
|686.1
|678
|221
|551
|4.03
|Chicago White Sox
|36
|39
|674.0
|626
|280
|707
|4.07
|Detroit
|29
|46
|655.0
|594
|228
|582
|4.08
|Oakland
|26
|53
|690.1
|666
|267
|593
|4.43
|Kansas City
|28
|47
|660.0
|677
|293
|540
|4.92
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.