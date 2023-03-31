Through March 31

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto43101930010.442
Baltimore3810154029.395
Boston359112108.314
Texas32111010210.313
Chicago White Sox383112013.289
Minnesota372100102.270
N.Y. Yankees32580025.250
Seattle30372013.233
Oakland29262002.207
Tampa Bay29460024.207
Detroit32062000.188
L.A. Angels31150001.161
Houston30240011.133
Cleveland31041000.129
Kansas City27021000.074

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle109.04090.00
N.Y. Yankees109.043160.00
Tampa Bay109.06360.00
Minnesota109.025110.00
Oakland109.05481.00
Kansas City019.010492.00
Chicago White Sox109.042132.00
L.A. Angels018.064122.25
Houston019.011193.00
Cleveland018.07153.38
Detroit018.06374.50
Texas109.0122137.00
Baltimore109.011398.00
Toronto109.015689.00
Boston019.0159810.00

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

