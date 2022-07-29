Through July 29

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto33984849101945129471.268
Chicago White Sox3418430879171684409.257
Boston34464568772228100434.254
Minnesota331544883716910122433.252
Cleveland33344318411831978409.252
Kansas City33403798221542579361.246
N.Y. Yankees33525268201416169501.245
Texas334244180114011124418.240
Tampa Bay33274107981741291389.240
Houston33144437921709141429.239
Seattle332840878215412110390.235
Baltimore334041578217913102391.234
L.A. Angels329038575613218110369.230
Detroit32863237501371761308.228
Oakland3297345707157783321.214

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston6535884.26902888923.05
N.Y. Yankees6733898.07262589183.14
Tampa Bay5346880.27752448503.42
Seattle5446888.27882808363.58
Cleveland5048865.17862837943.90
Baltimore5049877.28592777493.91
Toronto5544880.08312608423.93
L.A. Angels4257872.27813148453.95
Minnesota5246868.07892967853.99
Chicago White Sox4949879.08273548904.02
Texas4454872.08033408004.06
Detroit4060871.08103017374.09
Oakland3863886.18333247644.29
Boston5050892.18413218434.31
Kansas City3960870.18863797264.65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

