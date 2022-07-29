Through July 29
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|3398
|484
|910
|194
|5
|129
|471
|.268
|Chicago White Sox
|3418
|430
|879
|171
|6
|84
|409
|.257
|Boston
|3446
|456
|877
|222
|8
|100
|434
|.254
|Minnesota
|3315
|448
|837
|169
|10
|122
|433
|.252
|Cleveland
|3334
|431
|841
|183
|19
|78
|409
|.252
|Kansas City
|3340
|379
|822
|154
|25
|79
|361
|.246
|N.Y. Yankees
|3352
|526
|820
|141
|6
|169
|501
|.245
|Texas
|3342
|441
|801
|140
|11
|124
|418
|.240
|Tampa Bay
|3327
|410
|798
|174
|12
|91
|389
|.240
|Houston
|3314
|443
|792
|170
|9
|141
|429
|.239
|Seattle
|3328
|408
|782
|154
|12
|110
|390
|.235
|Baltimore
|3340
|415
|782
|179
|13
|102
|391
|.234
|L.A. Angels
|3290
|385
|756
|132
|18
|110
|369
|.230
|Detroit
|3286
|323
|750
|137
|17
|61
|308
|.228
|Oakland
|3297
|345
|707
|157
|7
|83
|321
|.214
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|65
|35
|884.2
|690
|288
|892
|3.05
|N.Y. Yankees
|67
|33
|898.0
|726
|258
|918
|3.14
|Tampa Bay
|53
|46
|880.2
|775
|244
|850
|3.42
|Seattle
|54
|46
|888.2
|788
|280
|836
|3.58
|Cleveland
|50
|48
|865.1
|786
|283
|794
|3.90
|Baltimore
|50
|49
|877.2
|859
|277
|749
|3.91
|Toronto
|55
|44
|880.0
|831
|260
|842
|3.93
|L.A. Angels
|42
|57
|872.2
|781
|314
|845
|3.95
|Minnesota
|52
|46
|868.0
|789
|296
|785
|3.99
|Chicago White Sox
|49
|49
|879.0
|827
|354
|890
|4.02
|Texas
|44
|54
|872.0
|803
|340
|800
|4.06
|Detroit
|40
|60
|871.0
|810
|301
|737
|4.09
|Oakland
|38
|63
|886.1
|833
|324
|764
|4.29
|Boston
|50
|50
|892.1
|841
|321
|843
|4.31
|Kansas City
|39
|60
|870.1
|886
|379
|726
|4.65
