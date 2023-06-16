Through June 16

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas2382418646147890401.271
Toronto2427319643127781302.265
Tampa Bay241940563813411115387.264
Boston2357338611152774325.259
L.A. Angels24133486161137101337.255
Baltimore23023395851291182329.254
Houston2325310571115478296.246
Cleveland22932615571261244244.243
Chicago White Sox2380292561121777285.236
Kansas City22752555291091864242.233
N.Y. Yankees22853145308910104303.232
Minnesota2321303538114889289.232
Seattle2238297513111674286.229
Detroit2279249522105760240.229
Oakland234125752195766249.223

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3930617.05552086433.24
Tampa Bay5022637.05292346193.53
Minnesota3534618.05291986583.58
N.Y. Yankees3930619.05192296143.59
Texas4226604.15281965683.80
Cleveland3236611.05752035293.83
Toronto3832621.25672196633.95
Seattle3334597.25491776103.98
Baltimore4325612.16002116254.12
L.A. Angels3932629.25862566164.19
Boston3435609.05942065864.54
Detroit2839597.25601935344.56
Chicago White Sox3040619.15672736494.56
Kansas City1850592.15892505705.20
Oakland1952623.06653215366.20

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you