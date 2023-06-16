Through June 16
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|2382
|418
|646
|147
|8
|90
|401
|.271
|Toronto
|2427
|319
|643
|127
|7
|81
|302
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|2419
|405
|638
|134
|11
|115
|387
|.264
|Boston
|2357
|338
|611
|152
|7
|74
|325
|.259
|L.A. Angels
|2413
|348
|616
|113
|7
|101
|337
|.255
|Baltimore
|2302
|339
|585
|129
|11
|82
|329
|.254
|Houston
|2325
|310
|571
|115
|4
|78
|296
|.246
|Cleveland
|2293
|261
|557
|126
|12
|44
|244
|.243
|Chicago White Sox
|2380
|292
|561
|121
|7
|77
|285
|.236
|Kansas City
|2275
|255
|529
|109
|18
|64
|242
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|2285
|314
|530
|89
|10
|104
|303
|.232
|Minnesota
|2321
|303
|538
|114
|8
|89
|289
|.232
|Seattle
|2238
|297
|513
|111
|6
|74
|286
|.229
|Detroit
|2279
|249
|522
|105
|7
|60
|240
|.229
|Oakland
|2341
|257
|521
|95
|7
|66
|249
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|39
|30
|617.0
|555
|208
|643
|3.24
|Tampa Bay
|50
|22
|637.0
|529
|234
|619
|3.53
|Minnesota
|35
|34
|618.0
|529
|198
|658
|3.58
|N.Y. Yankees
|39
|30
|619.0
|519
|229
|614
|3.59
|Texas
|42
|26
|604.1
|528
|196
|568
|3.80
|Cleveland
|32
|36
|611.0
|575
|203
|529
|3.83
|Toronto
|38
|32
|621.2
|567
|219
|663
|3.95
|Seattle
|33
|34
|597.2
|549
|177
|610
|3.98
|Baltimore
|43
|25
|612.1
|600
|211
|625
|4.12
|L.A. Angels
|39
|32
|629.2
|586
|256
|616
|4.19
|Boston
|34
|35
|609.0
|594
|206
|586
|4.54
|Detroit
|28
|39
|597.2
|560
|193
|534
|4.56
|Chicago White Sox
|30
|40
|619.1
|567
|273
|649
|4.56
|Kansas City
|18
|50
|592.1
|589
|250
|570
|5.20
|Oakland
|19
|52
|623.0
|665
|321
|536
|6.20
