Through October 2

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Houston5522846147129513213817.266
Toronto5402824142928013253794.265
Boston5423817141432822215771.261
Chicago White Sox5291789135727122188750.256
Kansas City5365683133724829163645.249
L.A. Angels5369712131326222186680.245
Detroit5308688128323335178666.242
Tampa Bay5432845131028435217798.241
Minnesota5361718129326817225679.241
Baltimore5352654128126515194628.239
N.Y. Yankees5272708125821311221663.239
Cleveland5267709125724522202680.239
Oakland5325733126426918195688.237
Texas5343618124122424165591.232
Seattle5287688119222811198664.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Tampa Bay99611438.1125643114603.69
N.Y. Yankees91691417.1121948415503.71
Chicago White Sox92681385.1118947915683.72
Houston93671427.0120954314423.75
Toronto89711387.1124247014473.92
Oakland86741416.2133743413193.96
Boston90701401.0139753515024.26
Seattle89711422.1133847513114.29
Detroit76841402.2135456512414.32
Cleveland79811391.0126851513794.35
Kansas City74861399.1135758913254.64
L.A. Angels76841404.2135658314364.69
Texas591011406.1139050912214.80
Minnesota71891401.1138048012994.88
Baltimore521081386.0149255912245.77

