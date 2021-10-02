Through October 2
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Houston
|5522
|846
|1471
|295
|13
|213
|817
|.266
|Toronto
|5402
|824
|1429
|280
|13
|253
|794
|.265
|Boston
|5423
|817
|1414
|328
|22
|215
|771
|.261
|Chicago White Sox
|5291
|789
|1357
|271
|22
|188
|750
|.256
|Kansas City
|5365
|683
|1337
|248
|29
|163
|645
|.249
|L.A. Angels
|5369
|712
|1313
|262
|22
|186
|680
|.245
|Detroit
|5308
|688
|1283
|233
|35
|178
|666
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|5432
|845
|1310
|284
|35
|217
|798
|.241
|Minnesota
|5361
|718
|1293
|268
|17
|225
|679
|.241
|Baltimore
|5352
|654
|1281
|265
|15
|194
|628
|.239
|N.Y. Yankees
|5272
|708
|1258
|213
|11
|221
|663
|.239
|Cleveland
|5267
|709
|1257
|245
|22
|202
|680
|.239
|Oakland
|5325
|733
|1264
|269
|18
|195
|688
|.237
|Texas
|5343
|618
|1241
|224
|24
|165
|591
|.232
|Seattle
|5287
|688
|1192
|228
|11
|198
|664
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Tampa Bay
|99
|61
|1438.1
|1256
|431
|1460
|3.69
|N.Y. Yankees
|91
|69
|1417.1
|1219
|484
|1550
|3.71
|Chicago White Sox
|92
|68
|1385.1
|1189
|479
|1568
|3.72
|Houston
|93
|67
|1427.0
|1209
|543
|1442
|3.75
|Toronto
|89
|71
|1387.1
|1242
|470
|1447
|3.92
|Oakland
|86
|74
|1416.2
|1337
|434
|1319
|3.96
|Boston
|90
|70
|1401.0
|1397
|535
|1502
|4.26
|Seattle
|89
|71
|1422.1
|1338
|475
|1311
|4.29
|Detroit
|76
|84
|1402.2
|1354
|565
|1241
|4.32
|Cleveland
|79
|81
|1391.0
|1268
|515
|1379
|4.35
|Kansas City
|74
|86
|1399.1
|1357
|589
|1325
|4.64
|L.A. Angels
|76
|84
|1404.2
|1356
|583
|1436
|4.69
|Texas
|59
|101
|1406.1
|1390
|509
|1221
|4.80
|Minnesota
|71
|89
|1401.1
|1380
|480
|1299
|4.88
|Baltimore
|52
|108
|1386.0
|1492
|559
|1224
|5.77