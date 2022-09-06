Through September 6

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox467757212162278119543.260
Toronto459062711952558165614.260
Boston4700620121931011128592.259
Cleveland4534553113123122102527.249
Minnesota4479585111022116155563.248
Houston4505608110623911174592.246
Kansas City4574540111920534118519.245
Texas4555598110518417162569.243
Tampa Bay4465566107924115119537.242
N.Y. Yankees451366010731878210628.238
Baltimore4535566107323717146537.237
Seattle4499565103619516157541.230
Detroit445444010151952180420.228
L.A. Angels4511515102817128155494.228
Oakland44274579602089113430.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston87481200.193638912252.96
Tampa Bay75581186.2102931611643.27
N.Y. Yankees81541209.198235512013.31
Seattle76591208.0106737211413.49
Cleveland69641183.1103137211233.64
L.A. Angels59761200.0103945211503.77
Baltimore71641195.2116635710153.82
Toronto75591195.0112734911633.85
Chicago White Sox68671205.0111445112043.96
Minnesota68651178.2108138511013.99
Detroit51841177.211184189874.14
Texas58761188.1110848210984.16
Oakland50851189.111284349984.30
Boston67691212.0117943911394.51
Kansas City55811192.112545089984.72

