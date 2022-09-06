Through September 6
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4677
|572
|1216
|227
|8
|119
|543
|.260
|Toronto
|4590
|627
|1195
|255
|8
|165
|614
|.260
|Boston
|4700
|620
|1219
|310
|11
|128
|592
|.259
|Cleveland
|4534
|553
|1131
|231
|22
|102
|527
|.249
|Minnesota
|4479
|585
|1110
|221
|16
|155
|563
|.248
|Houston
|4505
|608
|1106
|239
|11
|174
|592
|.246
|Kansas City
|4574
|540
|1119
|205
|34
|118
|519
|.245
|Texas
|4555
|598
|1105
|184
|17
|162
|569
|.243
|Tampa Bay
|4465
|566
|1079
|241
|15
|119
|537
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4513
|660
|1073
|187
|8
|210
|628
|.238
|Baltimore
|4535
|566
|1073
|237
|17
|146
|537
|.237
|Seattle
|4499
|565
|1036
|195
|16
|157
|541
|.230
|Detroit
|4454
|440
|1015
|195
|21
|80
|420
|.228
|L.A. Angels
|4511
|515
|1028
|171
|28
|155
|494
|.228
|Oakland
|4427
|457
|960
|208
|9
|113
|430
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|87
|48
|1200.1
|936
|389
|1225
|2.96
|Tampa Bay
|75
|58
|1186.2
|1029
|316
|1164
|3.27
|N.Y. Yankees
|81
|54
|1209.1
|982
|355
|1201
|3.31
|Seattle
|76
|59
|1208.0
|1067
|372
|1141
|3.49
|Cleveland
|69
|64
|1183.1
|1031
|372
|1123
|3.64
|L.A. Angels
|59
|76
|1200.0
|1039
|452
|1150
|3.77
|Baltimore
|71
|64
|1195.2
|1166
|357
|1015
|3.82
|Toronto
|75
|59
|1195.0
|1127
|349
|1163
|3.85
|Chicago White Sox
|68
|67
|1205.0
|1114
|451
|1204
|3.96
|Minnesota
|68
|65
|1178.2
|1081
|385
|1101
|3.99
|Detroit
|51
|84
|1177.2
|1118
|418
|987
|4.14
|Texas
|58
|76
|1188.1
|1108
|482
|1098
|4.16
|Oakland
|50
|85
|1189.1
|1128
|434
|998
|4.30
|Boston
|67
|69
|1212.0
|1179
|439
|1139
|4.51
|Kansas City
|55
|81
|1192.1
|1254
|508
|998
|4.72
