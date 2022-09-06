North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.