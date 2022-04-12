Through April 12

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland152284773327.309
Toronto136233870823.279
Tampa Bay126173551217.278
Chicago White Sox1091930101319.275
Texas143273750726.259
Oakland140243361722.236
L.A. Angels160163781515.231
Houston138203180819.225
Minnesota127182840918.220
N.Y. Yankees131132830513.214
Kansas City129142750113.209
Baltimore1306277026.208
Detroit123112542211.203
Seattle130102360310.177
Boston133122360412.173

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston3135.0307321.80
Minnesota2236.02318312.50
Chicago White Sox2126.21713312.70
Cleveland2235.02710222.83
N.Y. Yankees2238.02911413.08
Boston1335.03214393.60
Seattle2234.02812373.71
Tampa Bay3136.03412453.75
Baltimore1333.03315314.09
Oakland2234.02913354.24
L.A. Angels2345.03413404.40
Detroit2236.0346194.75
Toronto3136.03218275.75
Texas1335.04210395.91
Kansas City2237.04714316.81

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you