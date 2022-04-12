Through April 12
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|152
|28
|47
|7
|3
|3
|27
|.309
|Toronto
|136
|23
|38
|7
|0
|8
|23
|.279
|Tampa Bay
|126
|17
|35
|5
|1
|2
|17
|.278
|Chicago White Sox
|109
|19
|30
|10
|1
|3
|19
|.275
|Texas
|143
|27
|37
|5
|0
|7
|26
|.259
|Oakland
|140
|24
|33
|6
|1
|7
|22
|.236
|L.A. Angels
|160
|16
|37
|8
|1
|5
|15
|.231
|Houston
|138
|20
|31
|8
|0
|8
|19
|.225
|Minnesota
|127
|18
|28
|4
|0
|9
|18
|.220
|N.Y. Yankees
|131
|13
|28
|3
|0
|5
|13
|.214
|Kansas City
|129
|14
|27
|5
|0
|1
|13
|.209
|Baltimore
|130
|6
|27
|7
|0
|2
|6
|.208
|Detroit
|123
|11
|25
|4
|2
|2
|11
|.203
|Seattle
|130
|10
|23
|6
|0
|3
|10
|.177
|Boston
|133
|12
|23
|6
|0
|4
|12
|.173
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|3
|1
|35.0
|30
|7
|32
|1.80
|Minnesota
|2
|2
|36.0
|23
|18
|31
|2.50
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|1
|26.2
|17
|13
|31
|2.70
|Cleveland
|2
|2
|35.0
|27
|10
|22
|2.83
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|2
|38.0
|29
|11
|41
|3.08
|Boston
|1
|3
|35.0
|32
|14
|39
|3.60
|Seattle
|2
|2
|34.0
|28
|12
|37
|3.71
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|36.0
|34
|12
|45
|3.75
|Baltimore
|1
|3
|33.0
|33
|15
|31
|4.09
|Oakland
|2
|2
|34.0
|29
|13
|35
|4.24
|L.A. Angels
|2
|3
|45.0
|34
|13
|40
|4.40
|Detroit
|2
|2
|36.0
|34
|6
|19
|4.75
|Toronto
|3
|1
|36.0
|32
|18
|27
|5.75
|Texas
|1
|3
|35.0
|42
|10
|39
|5.91
|Kansas City
|2
|2
|37.0
|47
|14
|31
|6.81
