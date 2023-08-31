Through August 31
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4633
|738
|1240
|283
|15
|184
|708
|.268
|Boston
|4604
|665
|1218
|291
|15
|159
|638
|.265
|Tampa Bay
|4531
|718
|1178
|227
|20
|194
|688
|.260
|Houston
|4637
|683
|1195
|232
|14
|177
|661
|.258
|Toronto
|4602
|603
|1189
|238
|11
|156
|574
|.258
|Baltimore
|4502
|663
|1148
|250
|23
|156
|643
|.255
|L.A. Angels
|4553
|638
|1137
|213
|23
|195
|614
|.250
|Cleveland
|4560
|545
|1132
|245
|25
|103
|508
|.248
|Seattle
|4509
|640
|1103
|241
|10
|173
|617
|.245
|Chicago White Sox
|4579
|558
|1103
|221
|12
|149
|535
|.241
|Kansas City
|4518
|530
|1083
|217
|36
|128
|510
|.240
|Minnesota
|4523
|603
|1083
|224
|17
|187
|578
|.239
|Detroit
|4485
|523
|1045
|197
|22
|136
|503
|.233
|N.Y. Yankees
|4353
|562
|993
|168
|13
|189
|541
|.228
|Oakland
|4400
|483
|981
|182
|18
|137
|465
|.223
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|76
|57
|1193.2
|1064
|327
|1206
|3.64
|Toronto
|73
|61
|1197.0
|1079
|394
|1252
|3.69
|Tampa Bay
|82
|52
|1187.2
|1035
|370
|1196
|3.83
|Cleveland
|64
|70
|1197.0
|1108
|426
|1081
|3.85
|Houston
|77
|58
|1205.1
|1112
|445
|1215
|3.92
|Minnesota
|69
|65
|1201.0
|1076
|375
|1264
|3.94
|N.Y. Yankees
|65
|68
|1179.0
|1029
|426
|1176
|4.00
|Baltimore
|83
|50
|1194.0
|1106
|400
|1200
|4.04
|Texas
|75
|58
|1180.2
|1064
|393
|1105
|4.09
|Boston
|69
|65
|1184.0
|1192
|399
|1159
|4.48
|Detroit
|59
|74
|1183.2
|1125
|393
|1111
|4.53
|L.A. Angels
|64
|70
|1184.0
|1147
|521
|1222
|4.68
|Chicago White Sox
|53
|81
|1187.0
|1130
|544
|1241
|4.87
|Kansas City
|41
|94
|1173.0
|1198
|464
|1068
|5.23
|Oakland
|39
|95
|1173.2
|1239
|563
|1084
|5.71
