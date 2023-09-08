Through September 8
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Texas
|4838
|762
|1287
|292
|15
|196
|731
|.266
|Boston
|4820
|697
|1268
|304
|17
|166
|669
|.263
|Houston
|4857
|729
|1265
|241
|14
|196
|706
|.260
|Toronto
|4814
|645
|1253
|254
|13
|163
|614
|.260
|Tampa Bay
|4767
|746
|1229
|234
|21
|202
|715
|.258
|Baltimore
|4729
|701
|1216
|268
|23
|161
|680
|.257
|L.A. Angels
|4789
|660
|1195
|223
|25
|201
|635
|.250
|Cleveland
|4796
|570
|1192
|254
|27
|106
|533
|.249
|Seattle
|4749
|670
|1160
|249
|11
|187
|646
|.244
|Kansas City
|4734
|574
|1149
|231
|37
|141
|553
|.243
|Minnesota
|4744
|651
|1147
|233
|18
|199
|625
|.242
|Chicago White Sox
|4777
|575
|1152
|230
|12
|155
|551
|.241
|Detroit
|4738
|558
|1116
|208
|23
|142
|536
|.236
|N.Y. Yankees
|4580
|594
|1045
|180
|13
|201
|573
|.228
|Oakland
|4600
|515
|1033
|195
|19
|147
|496
|.225
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Seattle
|79
|61
|1252.2
|1131
|351
|1261
|3.69
|Toronto
|77
|63
|1250.0
|1134
|410
|1310
|3.72
|Tampa Bay
|85
|56
|1253.1
|1089
|386
|1278
|3.78
|Houston
|80
|61
|1259.1
|1158
|462
|1265
|3.92
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|1254.0
|1126
|393
|1307
|3.95
|Cleveland
|67
|74
|1261.2
|1178
|456
|1138
|3.96
|N.Y. Yankees
|70
|70
|1242.2
|1086
|440
|1240
|3.97
|Baltimore
|88
|51
|1248.0
|1157
|415
|1253
|4.02
|Texas
|76
|63
|1235.2
|1145
|420
|1154
|4.31
|Detroit
|64
|76
|1245.2
|1172
|416
|1163
|4.44
|Boston
|72
|68
|1237.0
|1247
|423
|1215
|4.53
|L.A. Angels
|65
|76
|1245.0
|1220
|549
|1268
|4.72
|Chicago White Sox
|54
|86
|1239.2
|1194
|571
|1290
|4.92
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|1227.0
|1255
|473
|1107
|5.21
|Oakland
|43
|97
|1228.2
|1285
|598
|1123
|5.61
