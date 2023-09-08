Through September 8

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Texas4838762128729215196731.266
Boston4820697126830417166669.263
Houston4857729126524114196706.260
Toronto4814645125325413163614.260
Tampa Bay4767746122923421202715.258
Baltimore4729701121626823161680.257
L.A. Angels4789660119522325201635.250
Cleveland4796570119225427106533.249
Seattle4749670116024911187646.244
Kansas City4734574114923137141553.243
Minnesota4744651114723318199625.242
Chicago White Sox4777575115223012155551.241
Detroit4738558111620823142536.236
N.Y. Yankees4580594104518013201573.228
Oakland4600515103319519147496.225

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Seattle79611252.2113135112613.69
Toronto77631250.0113441013103.72
Tampa Bay85561253.1108938612783.78
Houston80611259.1115846212653.92
Minnesota73671254.0112639313073.95
Cleveland67741261.2117845611383.96
N.Y. Yankees70701242.2108644012403.97
Baltimore88511248.0115741512534.02
Texas76631235.2114542011544.31
Detroit64761245.2117241611634.44
Boston72681237.0124742312154.53
L.A. Angels65761245.0122054912684.72
Chicago White Sox54861239.2119457112904.92
Kansas City44971227.0125547311075.21
Oakland43971228.2128559811235.61

