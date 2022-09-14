Through September 14
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Chicago White Sox
|4929
|617
|1290
|240
|8
|129
|586
|.262
|Toronto
|4868
|665
|1271
|275
|9
|171
|650
|.261
|Boston
|4908
|650
|1271
|317
|11
|136
|621
|.259
|Cleveland
|4778
|583
|1198
|243
|22
|109
|557
|.251
|Minnesota
|4734
|611
|1179
|235
|16
|162
|587
|.249
|Houston
|4742
|645
|1168
|247
|11
|186
|625
|.246
|Kansas City
|4746
|556
|1148
|212
|34
|120
|534
|.242
|Texas
|4832
|636
|1171
|203
|18
|174
|605
|.242
|Tampa Bay
|4732
|594
|1146
|257
|15
|124
|565
|.242
|N.Y. Yankees
|4760
|704
|1138
|193
|8
|224
|670
|.239
|Baltimore
|4727
|587
|1112
|247
|18
|148
|556
|.235
|Detroit
|4698
|470
|1080
|208
|25
|89
|449
|.230
|Seattle
|4688
|589
|1074
|202
|17
|169
|564
|.229
|L.A. Angels
|4749
|542
|1082
|181
|29
|169
|520
|.228
|Oakland
|4660
|493
|1011
|221
|10
|120
|465
|.217
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|92
|50
|1264.1
|987
|404
|1297
|2.95
|N.Y. Yankees
|86
|56
|1276.1
|1043
|371
|1271
|3.29
|Tampa Bay
|79
|62
|1254.2
|1095
|336
|1226
|3.36
|Seattle
|79
|62
|1262.0
|1109
|387
|1206
|3.46
|Cleveland
|75
|65
|1246.0
|1081
|397
|1185
|3.59
|L.A. Angels
|61
|81
|1260.0
|1102
|479
|1199
|3.83
|Toronto
|80
|62
|1265.0
|1190
|363
|1222
|3.86
|Baltimore
|74
|67
|1249.2
|1230
|379
|1055
|3.89
|Chicago White Sox
|73
|69
|1266.0
|1162
|470
|1264
|3.94
|Minnesota
|70
|70
|1243.1
|1140
|419
|1167
|4.02
|Detroit
|54
|88
|1238.0
|1178
|435
|1034
|4.14
|Texas
|62
|80
|1260.0
|1177
|517
|1162
|4.20
|Boston
|69
|73
|1264.0
|1220
|460
|1187
|4.48
|Oakland
|51
|91
|1251.2
|1214
|452
|1048
|4.49
|Kansas City
|57
|85
|1244.1
|1315
|521
|1039
|4.72
