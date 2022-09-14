Through September 14

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Chicago White Sox492961712902408129586.262
Toronto486866512712759171650.261
Boston4908650127131711136621.259
Cleveland4778583119824322109557.251
Minnesota4734611117923516162587.249
Houston4742645116824711186625.246
Kansas City4746556114821234120534.242
Texas4832636117120318174605.242
Tampa Bay4732594114625715124565.242
N.Y. Yankees476070411381938224670.239
Baltimore4727587111224718148556.235
Detroit469847010802082589449.230
Seattle4688589107420217169564.229
L.A. Angels4749542108218129169520.228
Oakland4660493101122110120465.217

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston92501264.198740412972.95
N.Y. Yankees86561276.1104337112713.29
Tampa Bay79621254.2109533612263.36
Seattle79621262.0110938712063.46
Cleveland75651246.0108139711853.59
L.A. Angels61811260.0110247911993.83
Toronto80621265.0119036312223.86
Baltimore74671249.2123037910553.89
Chicago White Sox73691266.0116247012643.94
Minnesota70701243.1114041911674.02
Detroit54881238.0117843510344.14
Texas62801260.0117751711624.20
Boston69731264.0122046011874.48
Oakland51911251.2121445210484.49
Kansas City57851244.1131552110394.72

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

