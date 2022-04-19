Through April 19
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Cleveland
|319
|49
|88
|17
|6
|9
|48
|.276
|Toronto
|333
|42
|84
|19
|0
|14
|41
|.252
|L.A. Angels
|367
|52
|91
|17
|2
|16
|49
|.248
|Tampa Bay
|370
|46
|91
|19
|2
|7
|45
|.246
|Texas
|313
|49
|75
|10
|0
|10
|46
|.240
|Boston
|337
|45
|80
|23
|0
|10
|45
|.237
|N.Y. Yankees
|328
|30
|75
|15
|0
|10
|28
|.229
|Chicago White Sox
|294
|38
|67
|14
|1
|10
|36
|.228
|Oakland
|371
|58
|81
|15
|1
|12
|50
|.218
|Houston
|330
|39
|71
|15
|1
|13
|38
|.215
|Seattle
|330
|39
|71
|15
|1
|10
|39
|.215
|Kansas City
|261
|25
|54
|6
|2
|5
|24
|.207
|Baltimore
|328
|22
|68
|14
|1
|4
|22
|.207
|Detroit
|283
|28
|57
|11
|2
|6
|28
|.201
|Minnesota
|315
|37
|60
|11
|0
|12
|34
|.190
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|5
|92.2
|69
|35
|101
|2.53
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|88.0
|76
|35
|75
|2.86
|Seattle
|5
|5
|86.0
|65
|30
|86
|3.14
|Houston
|6
|4
|87.1
|72
|33
|80
|3.19
|Chicago White Sox
|6
|3
|80.2
|62
|37
|94
|3.24
|Cleveland
|4
|5
|80.0
|62
|24
|69
|3.49
|Tampa Bay
|5
|6
|97.0
|79
|34
|112
|3.62
|Detroit
|4
|5
|80.0
|76
|19
|56
|3.71
|Oakland
|6
|5
|95.2
|91
|37
|90
|3.76
|Minnesota
|4
|6
|88.0
|78
|37
|82
|4.09
|Boston
|5
|5
|89.0
|74
|41
|96
|4.15
|Toronto
|6
|4
|88.0
|78
|30
|77
|4.50
|L.A. Angels
|6
|5
|97.0
|82
|39
|89
|4.82
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|72.0
|73
|27
|62
|5.12
|Texas
|2
|7
|80.0
|93
|32
|88
|6.19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.