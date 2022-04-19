Through April 19

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Cleveland3194988176948.276
Toronto33342841901441.252
L.A. Angels36752911721649.248
Tampa Bay3704691192745.246
Texas31349751001046.240
Boston33745802301045.237
N.Y. Yankees32830751501028.229
Chicago White Sox29438671411036.228
Oakland37158811511250.218
Houston33039711511338.215
Seattle33039711511039.215
Kansas City261255462524.207
Baltimore3282268141422.207
Detroit2832857112628.201
Minnesota31537601101234.190

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
N.Y. Yankees5592.269351012.53
Baltimore3788.07635752.86
Seattle5586.06530863.14
Houston6487.17233803.19
Chicago White Sox6380.26237943.24
Cleveland4580.06224693.49
Tampa Bay5697.079341123.62
Detroit4580.07619563.71
Oakland6595.29137903.76
Minnesota4688.07837824.09
Boston5589.07441964.15
Toronto6488.07830774.50
L.A. Angels6597.08239894.82
Kansas City3572.07327625.12
Texas2780.09332886.19

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

