Through August 21
CLUB BATTING
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Toronto
|4060
|562
|1066
|227
|5
|150
|549
|.263
|Chicago White Sox
|4188
|509
|1084
|205
|8
|102
|482
|.259
|Boston
|4165
|545
|1060
|274
|9
|113
|521
|.255
|Cleveland
|4094
|521
|1033
|218
|22
|94
|496
|.252
|Minnesota
|3995
|527
|1001
|198
|12
|144
|508
|.251
|Houston
|4080
|560
|1001
|216
|11
|166
|545
|.245
|Kansas City
|4092
|465
|995
|182
|29
|102
|446
|.243
|Texas
|4074
|531
|982
|168
|15
|141
|502
|.241
|N.Y. Yankees
|4060
|609
|977
|172
|7
|196
|582
|.241
|Baltimore
|4049
|515
|967
|218
|17
|125
|486
|.239
|Tampa Bay
|3984
|492
|948
|209
|14
|106
|467
|.238
|Seattle
|4036
|505
|938
|177
|15
|135
|482
|.232
|L.A. Angels
|3985
|459
|904
|155
|24
|133
|440
|.227
|Detroit
|4019
|388
|910
|173
|17
|71
|371
|.226
|Oakland
|3963
|409
|852
|189
|7
|104
|383
|.215
CLUB PITCHING
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|Houston
|77
|45
|1080.2
|859
|352
|1087
|3.07
|N.Y. Yankees
|73
|48
|1086.2
|885
|324
|1092
|3.36
|Tampa Bay
|64
|55
|1059.2
|923
|284
|1027
|3.38
|Seattle
|66
|55
|1079.0
|963
|348
|1030
|3.65
|Cleveland
|64
|56
|1064.1
|954
|329
|1002
|3.75
|Toronto
|65
|54
|1057.0
|990
|314
|1006
|3.87
|L.A. Angels
|52
|68
|1064.2
|935
|395
|1030
|3.88
|Baltimore
|62
|58
|1060.2
|1045
|323
|919
|3.93
|Minnesota
|62
|56
|1048.0
|949
|348
|982
|3.93
|Chicago White Sox
|62
|59
|1080.0
|1016
|410
|1082
|3.98
|Detroit
|46
|76
|1062.2
|991
|376
|884
|4.01
|Texas
|54
|66
|1068.0
|966
|431
|982
|4.04
|Oakland
|44
|77
|1062.2
|1006
|383
|892
|4.31
|Boston
|60
|61
|1079.0
|1036
|381
|1009
|4.44
|Kansas City
|49
|73
|1069.1
|1110
|457
|897
|4.66
