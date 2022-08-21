Through August 21

CLUB BATTING

TEAMABRH2B3BHRRBIBA
Toronto406056210662275150549.263
Chicago White Sox418850910842058102482.259
Boston416554510602749113521.255
Cleveland409452110332182294496.252
Minnesota3995527100119812144508.251
Houston4080560100121611166545.245
Kansas City409246599518229102446.243
Texas407453198216815141502.241
N.Y. Yankees40606099771727196582.241
Baltimore404951596721817125486.239
Tampa Bay398449294820914106467.238
Seattle403650593817715135482.232
L.A. Angels398545990415524133440.227
Detroit40193889101731771371.226
Oakland39634098521897104383.215

CLUB PITCHING

TEAMWLINNHBBSOERA
Houston77451080.285935210873.07
N.Y. Yankees73481086.288532410923.36
Tampa Bay64551059.292328410273.38
Seattle66551079.096334810303.65
Cleveland64561064.195432910023.75
Toronto65541057.099031410063.87
L.A. Angels52681064.293539510303.88
Baltimore62581060.210453239193.93
Minnesota62561048.09493489823.93
Chicago White Sox62591080.0101641010823.98
Detroit46761062.29913768844.01
Texas54661068.09664319824.04
Oakland44771062.210063838924.31
Boston60611079.0103638110094.44
Kansas City49731069.111104578974.66

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you