|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|1
|—
|3
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
Anaheim won shootout 1-0
First Period_1, Anaheim, McTavish 1 (Lettieri, Shattenkirk), 9:05.
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Zegras 1 (Drysdale, Milano), 13:37 (pp). 3, San Jose, Couture 1 (Meier, Dahlen), 16:38 (pp).
Third Period_4, San Jose, Hertl 1 (Eklund, Balcers), 15:03.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 0 (), San Jose 0 ().
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 7-7-7-4_25. San Jose 15-18-11-0_44.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 4; San Jose 1 of 4.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (44 shots-42 saves). San Jose, Reimer 0-0-1 (25-23).
A_6,192 (17,562). T_2:48.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Brandon Schrader. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Mitch Hunt.