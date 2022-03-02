|Boston
First Period_1, Anaheim, Rakell 15 (Getzlaf, Zegras), 6:33 (pp). 2, Boston, Foligno 2 (Carlo, Nosek), 8:15. 3, Anaheim, Lundestrom 13 (Silfverberg, Fowler), 17:53. 4, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Getzlaf, Terry), 19:03. Penalties_Carrick, ANA (Fighting), 2:20; Foligno, BOS (Fighting), 2:20; Marchand, BOS (Cross Checking), 5:35.
Second Period_5, Boston, Carlo 5 (Foligno, Nosek), 11:15. Penalties_Grant, ANA (Tripping), 2:51; Hall, BOS (Interference), 4:03.
Third Period_6, Boston, Pastrnak 29 (Haula, Hall), 1:52. 7, Anaheim, Zegras 14 (Getzlaf, Drysdale), 19:38 (pp). Penalties_McAvoy, BOS (Hooking), 19:14.
Shots on Goal_Boston 7-14-13_34. Anaheim 9-7-12_28.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; Anaheim 2 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Ullmark 17-9-1 (28 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-14-8 (34-31).
A_11,567 (17,174). T_2:33.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Ryan Gibbons.