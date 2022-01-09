|Detroit
Anaheim won shootout 2-0
First Period_1, Anaheim, Zegras 9 (Fowler, Rakell), 6:32 (pp).
Second Period_2, Detroit, Hronek 4 (Seider, Bertuzzi), 0:21 (pp). 3, Detroit, Bertuzzi 16 (Raymond, Staal), 15:07. 4, Anaheim, Terry 22 (Milano, Getzlaf), 18:04.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Comtois 1 (Rakell, Zegras), 2:01. 6, Detroit, Namestnikov 10 (Oesterle, Rasmussen), 7:55.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Terry NG, Zegras G, Rakell G), Detroit 0 (Raymond NG, Erne NG).
Shots on Goal_Detroit 10-13-10-3_36. Anaheim 10-6-11-0_27.
Power-play opportunities_Detroit 1 of 4; Anaheim 1 of 2.
Goalies_Detroit, Greiss 6-7-1 (27 shots-24 saves). Anaheim, Dostal 1-0-0 (36-33).
A_12,043 (17,174). T_2:42.
Referees_Beaudry Halkidis, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kilian McNamara.