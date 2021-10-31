|Montreal
First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 4 (Shattenkirk, Milano), 3:39 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 4 (Drouin, Wideman), 4:12 (pp). 3, Anaheim, Lettieri 1 (Shattenkirk, Henrique), 12:47 (pp). Penalties_Kulak, MTL (Holding Stick), 1:43; Carrick, ANA (Interference), 4:07; Milano, ANA (Roughing), 10:17; Montreal bench, served by Brooks (Roughing), 10:17; Paquette, MTL (Boarding), 10:17; Paquette, MTL (Misconduct), 10:17; Lehkonen, MTL (Holding), 13:45.
Second Period_4, Montreal, Evans 1 (Petry, Lehkonen), 18:05. Penalties_Grant, ANA (Slashing), 2:44; Drouin, MTL (Hooking), 3:20; Kulak, MTL (Hooking), 6:55; Terry, ANA (Holding Stick), 9:52.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Terry 5 (Getzlaf, Fowler), 10:10. 6, Anaheim, Carrick 1 (Lundestrom, Fowler), 18:50 (en). Penalties_Shattenkirk, ANA (Hooking), 7:25.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 5-7-6_18. Anaheim 10-7-9_26.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 4; Anaheim 2 of 6.
Goalies_Montreal, Montembeault 0-2-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 3-2-2 (18-16).
A_11,652 (17,174). T_2:25.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Vaughan Rody.