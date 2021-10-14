|Winnipeg
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Anaheim
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Anaheim, Shattenkirk 1 (Silfverberg, Lundestrom), 6:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 1 (Silfverberg, Lundestrom), 13:20.
Second Period_3, Winnipeg, Connor 1 (Wheeler, Stastny), 3:48. 4, Anaheim, Henrique 1 (McTavish, Fowler), 13:20 (pp).
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Rakell 1 (Getzlaf, Drysdale), 6:20 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 15-9-10_34. Anaheim 6-10-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 5; Anaheim 2 of 5.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 0-1-0 (22 shots-18 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 1-0-0 (34-33).
A_0 (17,174). T_2:29.
Referees_Brad Meier, Francois St. Laurent. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.