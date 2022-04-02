|Anaheim
|3
|1
|1
|—
|5
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Anaheim, Lundestrom 15 (Terry, Sustr), 3:38. 2, Anaheim, Mayhew 8 (Henrique, Comtois), 7:41. 3, Anaheim, Zegras 17 (Fowler, Terry), 9:42.
Second Period_4, Anaheim, Fowler 8 (Drysdale, Lundestrom), 5:44.
Third Period_5, Anaheim, Lundestrom 16 (Aston-Reese, Grant), 7:25.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 15-10-12_37. Arizona 7-8-7_22.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.
Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 10-6-2 (22 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 11-27-2 (9-6), Arizona, Korenar 0-0-0 (28-26).
A_13,587 (17,125). T_2:27.
Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.
