Anaheim3115
Arizona0000

First Period_1, Anaheim, Lundestrom 15 (Terry, Sustr), 3:38. 2, Anaheim, Mayhew 8 (Henrique, Comtois), 7:41. 3, Anaheim, Zegras 17 (Fowler, Terry), 9:42.

Second Period_4, Anaheim, Fowler 8 (Drysdale, Lundestrom), 5:44.

Third Period_5, Anaheim, Lundestrom 16 (Aston-Reese, Grant), 7:25.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 15-10-12_37. Arizona 7-8-7_22.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 1.

Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 10-6-2 (22 shots-22 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 11-27-2 (9-6), Arizona, Korenar 0-0-0 (28-26).

A_13,587 (17,125). T_2:27.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jonathan Deschamps.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

