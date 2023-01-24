Anaheim1225
Arizona0022

First Period_1, Anaheim, Vatrano 8 (Terry), 17:38.

Second Period_2, Anaheim, Terry 13 (Megna, Fowler), 3:34. 3, Anaheim, Fowler 6 (Zegras, Terry), 4:19 (pp).

Third Period_4, Anaheim, Fowler 7 (Vatrano, Shattenkirk), 3:02. 5, Arizona, Hayton 6, 10:44. 6, Arizona, Schmaltz 8 (Hayton, Chychrun), 14:34 (pp). 7, Anaheim, Henrique 17 (Silfverberg), 16:39 (en).

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 16-16-11_43. Arizona 12-11-16_39.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Stolarz 4-6-0 (39 shots-37 saves). Arizona, Ingram 3-11-1 (42-38).

A_4,600 (5,000). T_2:30.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Gawryletz.

