|Anaheim
|1
|2
|2
|—
|5
|Boston
|0
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Period_1, Anaheim, Grant 7 (Getzlaf, Lindholm), 9:59 (pp).
Second Period_2, Anaheim, Lundestrom 9 (Lindholm), 1:28 (sh). 3, Boston, Pastrnak 20 (Nosek, Foligno), 7:47. 4, Anaheim, Getzlaf 3 (Rakell, Lindholm), 11:04. 5, Boston, Hall 9 (Bergeron, Marchand), 15:52 (pp).
Third Period_6, Anaheim, Terry 23 (Shattenkirk, Fowler), 6:12. 7, Anaheim, Pateryn 1 (Zegras, Rakell), 10:58. 8, Boston, Haula 4 (Pastrnak, Reilly), 16:28.
Shots on Goal_Anaheim 11-9-7_27. Boston 5-10-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; Boston 1 of 2.
Goalies_Anaheim, Gibson 14-10-6 (26 shots-23 saves). Boston, Rask 2-2-0 (27-22).
A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:36.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Mitch Hunt, Mark Shewchyk.