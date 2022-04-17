|Columbus
|1
|2
|1
|—
|4
|Anaheim
|3
|0
|3
|—
|6
First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 35 (Getzlaf), 3:17. 2, Columbus, Bean 6 (Gavrikov, Roslovic), 4:07. 3, Anaheim, Terry 36 (Shattenkirk, Fowler), 5:43. 4, Anaheim, Mayhew 9 (Grant, Zegras), 7:42.
Second Period_5, Columbus, Bean 7 (Boqvist), 1:34. 6, Columbus, Kuraly 14 (Robinson, Danforth), 10:52.
Third Period_7, Anaheim, Zegras 21 (Grant, Mayhew), 1:03. 8, Anaheim, Fowler 9 (Getzlaf, Terry), 3:28. 9, Columbus, Sillinger 14 (Nyquist, Voracek), 7:22. 10, Anaheim, Grant 15, 19:04 (en).
Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-10-13_35. Anaheim 10-12-10_32.
Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 1.
Goalies_Columbus, Berube 3-1-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-24-11 (35-31).
A_0 (17,174). T_2:28.
Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.
