Columbus1214
Anaheim3036

First Period_1, Anaheim, Terry 35 (Getzlaf), 3:17. 2, Columbus, Bean 6 (Gavrikov, Roslovic), 4:07. 3, Anaheim, Terry 36 (Shattenkirk, Fowler), 5:43. 4, Anaheim, Mayhew 9 (Grant, Zegras), 7:42.

Second Period_5, Columbus, Bean 7 (Boqvist), 1:34. 6, Columbus, Kuraly 14 (Robinson, Danforth), 10:52.

Third Period_7, Anaheim, Zegras 21 (Grant, Mayhew), 1:03. 8, Anaheim, Fowler 9 (Getzlaf, Terry), 3:28. 9, Columbus, Sillinger 14 (Nyquist, Voracek), 7:22. 10, Anaheim, Grant 15, 19:04 (en).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 12-10-13_35. Anaheim 10-12-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Berube 3-1-0 (31 shots-26 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 17-24-11 (35-31).

A_0 (17,174). T_2:28.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Chris Lee. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.

