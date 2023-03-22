Los AngelesColorado
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals20565Totals13020
Fltcher ss3000Yo.Daza cf2010
Rengifo 2b3111H.Cstro lf1000
B.Drury dh2000McMahon 2b2010
A.Rndon 3b2110Montero 3b2000
Ja.Lamb 1b2000Mstakas 1b2000
J.Walsh rf2222El.Diaz c1000
M.Mniak lf2122M.Tglia rf1000
Wallach c2000E.Tovar ss1000
Phllips cf2000B.Srven dh1000

LA Angels020214100-10
Colorado000030600-9

DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Rendon (4), Moniak (4). HR_Rengifo (3), Walsh (2), Moniak (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Detmers420015
Colorado
Urena42-365503

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett; .

T_. A_7273

