|Los Angeles
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|20
|5
|6
|5
|Totals
|13
|0
|2
|0
|Fltcher ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|H.Cstro lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Montero 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh rf
|2
|2
|2
|2
|El.Diaz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|M.Tglia rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Tovar ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Srven dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|LA Angels
|020
|214
|100
|-
|10
|Colorado
|000
|030
|600
|-
|9
DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 3, Colorado 8. 2B_Rendon (4), Moniak (4). HR_Rengifo (3), Walsh (2), Moniak (2).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett; .
T_. A_7273
