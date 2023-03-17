|Kansas City
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|1
|7
|1
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|M.Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|McCllgh 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Grcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Drury 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.Gzman ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Gomez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|N.Prtto dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|D.Gzman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cropley dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh dh
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Briceno c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Cabbage dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Tresh c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|D.Blnco cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Bates cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Rave rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Barrera rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bnfacio rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|T.Gntry lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Li.Soto 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Bradley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Alxnder 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Means 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Stssi c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wallace 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gvern 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mniak cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Vlzquez cf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|100
|000
|-
|1
|LA Angels
|407
|000
|01(x)
|-
|12
DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Garcia (2), Gomez (1), Walsh (3), Rendon (1), Lamb (2). 3B_Urshela (1). HR_Drury (2), Lamb (2). SF_Rave.
|2
|9
|9
|9
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by_Kriske (Adell), Joyce (Govern).
Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett;.
T_2:28. A_9599
