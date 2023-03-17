Kansas CityLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31171Totals40121712
M.Duffy 2b3000Ta.Ward lf3210
McCllgh 2b1000J.Adell lf1010
M.Grcia ss3010B.Drury 2b2112
J.Gzman ss1010J.Gomez 2b2012
N.Prtto dh3120D.Gzman ss2000
Cropley dh1000J.Walsh dh2220
Briceno c1010Cabbage dh1000
L.Tresh c2010A.Rndon 3b4121
D.Blnco cf1000K.Padlo 3b1000
P.Bates cf2000Renfroe rf3100
Jo.Rave rf1001Barrera rf1000
Bnfacio rf2000Urshela ss3221
T.Gntry lf2010Li.Soto 2b1110
Bradley lf2000Ja.Lamb 1b3125
Alxnder 1b2000T.Jones 1b1010
J.Means 1b2000M.Stssi c4000
Wallace 3b2000M.Thiss c1000
J.Gvern 3b0000M.Mniak cf4120
Vlzquez cf1011

Kansas City000100000-1
LA Angels40700001(x)-12

DP_Kansas City 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Kansas City 7, Los Angeles 11. 2B_Garcia (2), Gomez (1), Walsh (3), Rendon (1), Lamb (2). 3B_Urshela (1). HR_Drury (2), Lamb (2). SF_Rave.

IPHRERBBSO
Kansas City
Heasley L, 0-121-399912
Chamberlain2-322221
Lovelady100001
Kriske240010
Parrish221121
Los Angeles
Suarez W, 2-1441123
Warren210003
Joyce100002
Bachman120001
Holder100001

HBP_by_Kriske (Adell), Joyce (Govern).

Umpires_Home, Matthew Brown; First, Rob Drake; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Lance Barrett;.

T_2:28. A_9599

