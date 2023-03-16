Los AngelesMilwaukee
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34373Totals30242
J.Adell lf4010C.Ylich lf3000
Phllips lf0000Z.Wrren 1b1000
B.Drury 3b3210Andrson 3b3010
K.Padlo 3b1000T.Black 3b1000
J.Walsh 1b3021Cntrras c3000
Cabbage 1b1000Nvrreto c1000
Renfroe rf3001Lu.Voit 1b2111
Barrera rf2000Sk.Bolt lf1000
T.Jones dh3000J.Wemer cf3000
Plmeiro dh1000Chourio cf1000
O'Hoppe c2010VnMeter 2b2010
Wallach c1110Brw Jr. ss0100
Li.Soto 2b4010Perkins rf3011
J.Adams cf3000Hrrison rf1000
Vlzquez ss3001Snglton dh2000
Mnstrio ss3000

LA Angels101000010-3
Milwaukee000010100-2

E_Wiemer (1), VanMeter 2 (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Drury (3), Walsh (2), Anderson (1). HR_Voit (2). CS_Adell (1). SF_Velazquez.

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Detmers521106
Moore H, 3110001
Estevez W, 1-0, BS, 0-1111130
Tepera H, 2100000
Webb S, 1-1100013
Milwaukee
Lauer31-342242
Andrews1-300001
Strzelecki11-300002
Payamps110002
Peguero100012
Cousins L, 0-2121112
Middendorf100001

WP_Lauer.

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson;.

T_2:37. A_6943

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

