|Los Angeles
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|J.Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Ylich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z.Wrren 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Andrson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Black 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cntrras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nvrreto c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lu.Voit 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Barrera rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sk.Bolt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wemer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plmeiro dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chourio cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O'Hoppe c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|VnMeter 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Brw Jr. ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Li.Soto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Perkins rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Adams cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Snglton dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LA Angels
|101
|000
|010
|-
|3
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|100
|-
|2
E_Wiemer (1), VanMeter 2 (2). DP_Los Angeles 1, Milwaukee 0. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Milwaukee 5. 2B_Drury (3), Walsh (2), Anderson (1). HR_Voit (2). CS_Adell (1). SF_Velazquez.
|5
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Lauer.
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Adrian Johnson;.
T_2:37. A_6943
