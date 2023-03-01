MilwaukeeLos Angeles
Mtchell cf3110Ta.Ward lf3110
J.Wemer cf1000J.Adams lf0000
Frelick rf3000M.Trout cf2110
Perkins rf2000Phllips cf1000
L.Urias 2b2000J.Walsh 1b2100
Alvarez 2b1000T.Jones 1b1000
Ab.Toro 3b2021A.Rndon 3b2011
T.Black 3b0000Stfanic 3b0000
K.Hiura lf2000Renfroe rf2110
Sk.Bolt lf1000Todosio rf1000
Brsseau 1b2211B.Drury 2b2011
Snglton 1b1000Jackson 2b1000
O.Mller dh3010Urshela ss3010
Hrrison dh1000M.Thiss c2000
B.Trang ss3000E.Quero c1000
Mnstrio ss1000K.Padlo dh2000
P.Henry c2011Barrera dh1000
Jackson c1010

Milwaukee110001000-3
Los Angeles30010000(x)-4

E_Rendon (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Mitchell (1), Drury (1). HR_Brosseau (2). SB_Stefanic (1). CS_Adams (1), Stefanic (1), PO_Stefanic.

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Erceg L, 0-12-323320
Meeker1-310000
Williams100000
Guerra11-311100
Pannone2-310000
Varland110001
Vieira100012
Mejia100010
Small100010
Los Angeles
Silseth W, 1-0232214
Torres H, 1100030
Loup H, 1100012
Tepera H, 1110000
Moore H, 1121100
Quijada H, 1100021
Wantz H, 1100002
Reyes S, 1-1110001

WP_Pannone, Silseth.

PB_Jackson.

Balk_Pannone.

Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Bruce Dreckman;.

T_2:40. A_3834

