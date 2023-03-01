|Milwaukee
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|26
|4
|6
|2
|Mtchell cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ta.Ward lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Wemer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Frelick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Trout cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Perkins rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Phllips cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Urias 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Alvarez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ab.Toro 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Black 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stfanic 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hiura lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Sk.Bolt lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Todosio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Brsseau 1b
|2
|2
|1
|1
|B.Drury 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Snglton 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Mller dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Urshela ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hrrison dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Thiss c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Trang ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Quero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mnstrio ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Henry c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Barrera dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|001
|000
|-
|3
|Los Angeles
|300
|100
|00(x)
|-
|4
E_Rendon (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Los Angeles 3. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Mitchell (1), Drury (1). HR_Brosseau (2). SB_Stefanic (1). CS_Adams (1), Stefanic (1), PO_Stefanic.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Erceg L, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Meeker
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Guerra
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pannone
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vieira
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Mejia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Small
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|Silseth W, 1-0
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Torres H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Loup H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tepera H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Quijada H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wantz H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Reyes S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Pannone, Silseth.
PB_Jackson.
Balk_Pannone.
Umpires_Home, Austin Jones; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Bruce Dreckman;.
T_2:40. A_3834
