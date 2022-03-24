|Chicago
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|R.Ortga cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|S.Ohtni dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|N.Crook lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Mitan dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Simmons dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|M.Duffy 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trantos dh
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Stfanic 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.Wsdom 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Strumpf 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gtewood 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Y.Gomes c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|J.Walsh 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Higgins c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Young 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ta.Ward lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hrmsllo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Marsh cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Splveda 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Serra cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Machado 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell rf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Perlaza rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Thmas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Dchmann rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Fltcher ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Davis cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Weber ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wallach c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Prciado ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rmine c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lvelace c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|102
|000
|100
|-
|4
|Los Angeles
|000
|220
|10(x)
|-
|5
E_Preciado (1), Lorenzen (1), Fletcher (1). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gomes (1), Rivas (1), Rendon (1), Marsh (1). HR_Ward (2). CS_Preciado (1). SF_Adell.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:45. A_6823
