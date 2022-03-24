ChicagoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33463Totals31585
R.Ortga cf2100S.Ohtni dh1000
N.Crook lf1000K.Mitan dh1110
Simmons dh2110M.Duffy 2b2000
Trantos dh2021Stfanic 2b2000
P.Wsdom 3b3011A.Rndon 3b2110
Strumpf 3b1000Gtewood 3b2011
Y.Gomes c3011J.Walsh 1b2111
Higgins c1000J.Rojas 1b1000
A.Rivas 1b3010J.Upton lf2000
J.Young 1b1000Ta.Ward lf2111
Hrmsllo lf3000B.Marsh cf2011
Splveda 2b1000M.Serra cf2000
Machado 2b2000J.Adell rf1001
Perlaza rf2000D.Thmas rf2010
Dchmann rf2000Fltcher ss2000
B.Davis cf1100Vlzquez ss2000
A.Weber ss1100Wallach c1000
Prciado ss2000A.Rmine c1110
Lvelace c1000

Chicago102000100-4
Los Angeles00022010(x)-5

E_Preciado (1), Lorenzen (1), Fletcher (1). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Gomes (1), Rivas (1), Rendon (1), Marsh (1). HR_Ward (2). CS_Preciado (1). SF_Adell.

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Steele200022
Martin H, 1100000
Sampson BS, 0-112-354312
St. John11-320011
Holder L, 0-1111101
Rodriguez100001
Los Angeles
Lorenzen333212
Wantz210012
Daniel W, 1-0, BS, 0-1221121
Moran H, 2100001
Weiss S, 1-1100001

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:45. A_6823

