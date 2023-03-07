Los AngelesSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals405185Totals344104
Ta.Ward lf4020J.Azcar rf4111
Barrera lf1010Crnwrth 1b3020
Ja.Lamb 1b2010A.Rivas 1b2000
Cabbage 1b2110B.Dixon 3b1000
T.Jones dh4130J.Witte 3b2000
K.Mitan dh1000Crpnter dh3010
K.Padlo 3b3000R.Rvelo dh1011
Stfanic 3b2110T.Lopes ss3110
M.Thiss c3020N.Cdeno ss1000
J.Godoy c1001Ro.Odor 2b1110
J.Adell rf3120Schrock 2b2010
Todosio rf1000Sverino c2001
J.Oliva rf1000C.Sagle c1000
Phllips cf3000Kohlwey lf3011
J.Adams cf1012P.Tcker lf1000
K.Paris 2b3111Lberato cf3110
Plcncia 2b1010Ornelas rf1000
Vlzquez ss3021
Za.Neto ss1000

Los Angeles000002300-5
San Diego000200200-4

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 8. 2B_Thaiss 2 (2), Adell (1), Paris (2), Cronenworth (3), Ravelo (4), Schrock (2). 3B_Liberato (1). SB_Adell (1), Azocar (2), Lopes 2 (4), Odor 2 (2). CS_Velazquez (1), Cronenworth (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Davidson320014
Devenski122211
Walters120010
Ledo W, 1-0100010
Soriano H, 1132202
Hernandez H, 1110001
Armstrong S, 1-1100001
San Diego
Lugo31-370015
Baez2-300001
Suarez H, 1120001
Morejon L, 0-1, BS, 0-111-375502
Lugo12-320001
Holiday100000

HBP_by_Morejon (Godoy).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, John Bacon; .

T_. A_4466

