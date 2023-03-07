Los AngelesSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals405185Totals354104
Ta.Ward lf4020J.Azcar rf4111
Barrera lf1010J.Mrsee cf1000
Ja.Lamb 1b2010Crnwrth 1b3020
Cabbage 1b2110A.Rivas 1b2000
T.Jones dh4130B.Dixon 3b1000
K.Mitan dh1000J.Witte 3b2000
K.Padlo 3b3000Crpnter dh3010
Stfanic 3b2110R.Rvelo dh1011
M.Thiss c3020T.Lopes ss3110
J.Godoy c1001N.Cdeno ss1000
J.Adell rf3120Ro.Odor 2b1110
Todosio rf1000Schrock 2b2010
J.Oliva rf1000Sverino c2001
Phllips cf3000C.Sagle c1000
J.Adams cf1012Kohlwey lf3011
K.Paris 2b3111P.Tcker lf1000
Plcncia 2b1010Lberato cf3110
Vlzquez ss3021Ornelas rf1000
Za.Neto ss1000

Los Angeles000002300-5
San Diego000200200-4

DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 8. 2B_Thaiss 2 (2), Adell (1), Paris (2), Cronenworth (3), Ravelo (4), Schrock (2). 3B_Liberato (1). SB_Adell (1), Azocar (2), Lopes 2 (4), Odor 2 (2). CS_Velazquez (1), Cronenworth (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Los Angeles
Davidson320014
Devenski122211
Walters120010
Ledo W, 1-0100010
Soriano H, 1132202
Hernandez H, 1110001
Armstrong S, 1-1100001
San Diego
Lugo31-370015
Baez2-300001
Suarez H, 1120001
Morejon L, 0-1, BS, 0-111-375502
Lugo12-320001
Holiday100000

HBP_by_Morejon (Godoy).

Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, John Bacon;.

T_2:36. A_4466

