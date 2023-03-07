|Los Angeles
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|5
|18
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Ta.Ward lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Azcar rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Barrera lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|J.Mrsee cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Crnwrth 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cabbage 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|A.Rivas 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Jones dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|B.Dixon 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Mitan dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Witte 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Padlo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crpnter dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stfanic 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|R.Rvelo dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|M.Thiss c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|T.Lopes ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Godoy c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|N.Cdeno ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adell rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ro.Odor 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Todosio rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schrock 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Oliva rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sverino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Phllips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Sagle c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Adams cf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Kohlwey lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|K.Paris 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Plcncia 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Lberato cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vlzquez ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ornelas rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Za.Neto ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|002
|300
|-
|5
|San Diego
|000
|200
|200
|-
|4
DP_Los Angeles 1, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 10, San Diego 8. 2B_Thaiss 2 (2), Adell (1), Paris (2), Cronenworth (3), Ravelo (4), Schrock (2). 3B_Liberato (1). SB_Adell (1), Azocar (2), Lopes 2 (4), Odor 2 (2). CS_Velazquez (1), Cronenworth (1).
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7
|5
|5
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Morejon (Godoy).
Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, John Bacon;.
T_2:36. A_4466
